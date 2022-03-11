Ingevity : 2022 Ingevity Proxy Statement – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

®

March 11, 2022

To Ingevity Stockholders:

It is our pleasure to invite you to attend the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') of Ingevity Corporation (the ''Company''). In light of guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, Board members, and other members of our community, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast on April 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

You will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NGVT2022 and may submit questions and vote your shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the ''Common Stock''), electronically. Further details regarding participation, voting, and the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting, are described in the followingnotice of the Annual Meeting and this proxy statement.

2021 was a good year at Ingevity. We delivered strong overall financial performance over 2020, despite a dynamic environment challenged by supply chain and logistics disruptions. We did this while keeping safety first. Ingevity 2.0, our strategic approach to growth, is well underway as we work to be a best-in-class chemical company measured by our financial performance and culture of operational excellence. During the year, we continued our transformation into an innovation-driven enterprise leveraging our chemistries - products made from renewable materials and derivatized technologies that impart environmental benefits in their use - to purify, protect, and enhance the world around us.

Our segments performed well amidst ongoing pressure and uncertainty. The Performance Chemicals segment delivered a remarkable recovery. Despite persistent raw materials and energy inflation, the team drove impressive year-over-year sales growth, particularly in Engineered Polymers and Industrial Specialties. Because of the global semiconductor chip shortage, automotive production was unpredictable and pressured throughout the second half of 2021, but our Performance Materials team managed global planning, production, and inventory with great discipline and performed solidly for the year.

We advanced progress toward strategic growth and innovation efforts. Our Performance Chemicals team completed alternative fatty acid production using alternate raw materials to crude tall oil and saw our first sales of our new AltaVeg™ product. In Performance Materials, our wood-basedalternative-fuel vehicle solution that enables the use of renewable natural gas (''RNG'') for cleaner mobility received a grant to fund 28 trucks powered with our unique gas storage technology, demonstrating the amplified emissions reduction benefits for fleets when using RNG as a vehicle fuel. We also completed testing of our on-site industrial storage tank leveraging this same gas storage innovation, became operational with our methane capture and storage strategic partner, GreenGasUSA Holdings LLC, and made additional investments in biosurfactants and capture-and-release technologies for odor, bacteria, and virus control.

We forged ahead with our sustainability program. This year, we increased our overall EcoVadis score for corporate social responsibility by almost 11% and maintained our Silver rating. Our 2020 Sustainability Report highlighted progress toward our current sustainability goals and included our first statements on climate change, discrimination, and racial injustice.

We further enriched and accelerated our culture and social impact. This year, we established a formal diversity, equity, and inclusion (''DEI'') function, welcomed our first Chief DEI Officer, and delivered a DEI strategic plan that aims to create sustainable progress by building diverse teams, elevating equity, demonstrating inclusivity, and supporting communities in ways that enable the vitality of the diverse locations where we operate. Their work will be critical as we continue to enrich our IngeviWay culture.

The right leadership continues to positively impact our growth and success. Today, our Board of Directors is 38% women and 13% racially and ethnically diverse. Additionally, our executive team - 29% women led and 14% racially and ethnically diverse - welcomed Mary Dean Hall as executive vice president and chief financial officer, Stacy Cozad as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, Rich White, as senior vice president and president, Industrial Specialties and Pavement Technologies, and Steve Hulme, as senior vice president and president, Engineered Polymers.

A notice of internet availability or proxy card is being mailed beginning on March 11, 2022, to each holder of record of Common Stock as of the record date, February 28, 2022. Please see ''Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting, Proxy Solicitation, and Voting Information'' for additional information about how to attend, vote, examine the list of stockholders, and submit questions during the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. Your vote will mean that you are represented at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether you attend virtually. Thank you for your ongoing support of Ingevity.

Best regards,