Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingevity Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
86.74 USD   -0.22%
09:11aIngevity CEO John Fortson named to Charleston Business Magazine's List of 50 Most Influential People of 2022
BU
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech -3-
DJ
02/02Loop Capital Upgrades Ingevity to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $100 From $81
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingevity CEO John Fortson named to Charleston Business Magazine's List of 50 Most Influential People of 2022

02/07/2023 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is pleased to announce that Ingevity president and CEO, John Fortson, was recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential People of 2022 by Charleston Business Magazine. The list celebrates individuals for their economic and community impact. Selection of individuals is a result of community nominations and Charleston Business Magazine's staff research.

“I am honored to be named alongside business, community and nonprofit leaders with a shared vision for a thriving Charleston,” said Fortson. “Ingevity’s mission is to purify, protect and enhance the world around us, and this recognition shows our efforts are making a difference in our own community. North Charleston is home for Ingevity, and I am proud to work with a team so committed to making a positive impact on the quality of life for those who live and work here.”

John Fortson became president and CEO of Ingevity in September 2020, after having served as the company’s chief financial officer for almost five years. Fortson helped orchestrate the company’s successful spin-off and establish it as an independent, publicly traded company, focused on providing market solutions to help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable.

Ingevity was recently named to Newsweek Magazine’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2023, ranking number one of public companies in the state of South Carolina, 10th in the chemicals and materials industry and 58th in the country. The company was awarded the EcoVadis Gold rating for environmental, social and ethical business practices in 2022, and was also named to the 2022 list of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about INGEVITY CORPORATION
09:11aIngevity CEO John Fortson named to Charleston Business Magazine's List of 50 Most Influ..
BU
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech -3-
DJ
02/02Loop Capital Upgrades Ingevity to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $100 From $81
MT
01/16Fitch Affirms Bakelite US Holdco, Inc's IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
01/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Ingevity to $76 From $73, Maintains Equal-Weight Ra..
MT
2022Ingevity recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list
BU
2022Ingevity : Investor Overview
PU
2022Insider Sell: Ingevity
MT
2022Ingevity : Investor Overview
PU
2022INGEVITY CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGEVITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 679 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 242 M 3 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart INGEVITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,74 $
Average target price 96,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Frederick J. Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGEVITY CORPORATION23.41%3 242
AIR LIQUIDE8.49%80 537
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.13%72 997
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.06%45 854
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.18.98%32 168
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.11.03%21 863