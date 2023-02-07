Ingevity CEO John Fortson named to Charleston Business Magazine's List of 50 Most Influential People of 2022

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is pleased to announce that Ingevity president and CEO, John Fortson, was recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential People of 2022 by Charleston Business Magazine. The list celebrates individuals for their economic and community impact. Selection of individuals is a result of community nominations and Charleston Business Magazine's staff research.

“I am honored to be named alongside business, community and nonprofit leaders with a shared vision for a thriving Charleston,” said Fortson. “Ingevity’s mission is to purify, protect and enhance the world around us, and this recognition shows our efforts are making a difference in our own community. North Charleston is home for Ingevity, and I am proud to work with a team so committed to making a positive impact on the quality of life for those who live and work here.”

John Fortson became president and CEO of Ingevity in September 2020, after having served as the company’s chief financial officer for almost five years. Fortson helped orchestrate the company’s successful spin-off and establish it as an independent, publicly traded company, focused on providing market solutions to help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable.

Ingevity was recently named to Newsweek Magazine’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2023, ranking number one of public companies in the state of South Carolina, 10th in the chemicals and materials industry and 58th in the country. The company was awarded the EcoVadis Gold rating for environmental, social and ethical business practices in 2022, and was also named to the 2022 list of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

