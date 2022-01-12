Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingevity Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingevity : CJS Securities New Ideas Conference Presentation

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CJS New Ideas Conference

John Fortson, CEO Mary Hall, CFO

January 12, 2022

PURIFY I PROTECT I ENHANCE

Disclaimer: This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words "will," "plans," "intends," "targets," "expects," "outlook," "believes," "anticipates," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; impact of COVID-19; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost-reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; litigation related strategies and outcomes; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; impacts of currency exchange rates and currency devaluation; compliance with U.S. and foreign regulations concerning our

operations; changes in trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs; adverse conditions in the global automotive market or adoption of alternative and new technologies; competition from producers of alternative products and new technologies, and new or emerging competitors; competition from infringing intellectual property activity; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; the impact of adverse conditions in cyclical end markets on demand for engineered polymers products; declining volumes and downward pricing in the printing inks market; the limited supply of or lack of access to sufficient crude tall oil; a prolonged period of low energy prices; the impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; exposure to unknown or understated liabilities from the acquisition of the Perstorp Holding

AB's Capa® caprolactone business; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters, such as hurricanes, winter or tropical storms, earthquakes, tornados, floods, fires; other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties, equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; attracting and retaining key

personnel; protection of intellectual property and proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; complications with designing and implementing our new enterprise resource planning system; adverse litigation judgments and related costs; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided within the Appendix to this presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided.

2

Contents

1 Corporate Overview

2 Financial Review

3 Strategic Growth and Innovation

3

1| Corporate Overview

4

We Create High Value-Added Products Largely

From Renewable Raw Materials

A leading global provider of specialty chemical products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance

  • Reporting segments are:
    • Performance Chemicals, comprised of specialty chemicals and engineered polymers
    • Performance Materials, which includes high-performanceactivated carbon
  • High value-added products created from renewable raw materials

2020 revenues by segment

2020 revenues by geography

S. America 1%

Performance

APAC

Materials

29%

42%

Performance

N. America

55%

Chemicals

EMEA

58%

15%

2020 Revenues

$1.216B

Over 75% of 2020 revenue came from renewable raw materials

2020 Adj. EBITDA (1)

$397.9M

Renewable raw

Total Employment

~1,850

materials

Manufacturing Sites

9

77%

Performance

Technical Centers

6

Trad'l

Materials

Hardwood sawdust

Principal Offices

10

feedstocks

23%

Countries

75

Performance

Chemicals

5

Source: company information

Crudetall oil

(1) See Appendix for slide 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INGEVITY CORPORATION
08:06aINGEVITY : CJS Securities New Ideas Conference Presentation
PU
2021INGEVITY : named 2021 Diversity Champion by Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce
PU
2021INGEVITY : Mike Smith elects to retire as executive vice president and president, performa..
PU
2021INGEVITY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
2021Mike Smith elects to retire as executive vice president and president, performance chem..
BU
2021Ingevity Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Ingevity achieves top-quartile recognition in 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment,..
BU
2021Loop Capital Adjusts Ingevity PT to $81 From $92, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
2021INGEVITY : to exhibit and present Capa® caprolactone portfolio at Urethane Technology Euro..
PU
2021Ingevity announces price increase for pine chemical-based products
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGEVITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 347 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 940 M 2 940 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart INGEVITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 74,84 $
Average target price 92,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Marty Heyne Senior Vice President-Operations
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGEVITY CORPORATION4.38%2 940
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.62%96 065
AIR LIQUIDE2.23%84 428
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.77%48 372
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.7.70%32 823
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.63%30 183