    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
63.85 USD   +3.18%
06/27Ingevity appoints Christine Stunyo as chief human resources officer
BU
06/27Ingevity Appoints Christine Stunyo as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
06/24INGEVITY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingevity : Investor Overview

07/07/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
INGEVITY INVESTOR PRESENTATION

July 2022

Use of non-GAAPfinancial measures: This presentation includes certain nonGAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of nonGAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided within the Appendix to this presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. The company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of the factors underlying the guidance assumptions are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, Ingevity believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of certainty that could be confusing to investors.

Forward-lookingstatements: This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words "will," "plans," "intends," "targets," "expects," "outlook," "believes," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, guidance, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; impact of COVID-19; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost-reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; litigation related strategies and outcomes; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects from general global economic, geopolitical and financial conditions beyond our control, including inflation and war in Ukraine; risks related to our international sales and operations; adverse conditions in the automotive market; competition from substitute products, new technologies and new or emerging competitors; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; adverse conditions in cyclical end markets; the limited supply of or lack of access to sufficient crude tall oil and other raw materials; integration of future acquisitions; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters and extreme weather events; or other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties (including work stoppages), equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; attracting and retaining key personnel; dependence on certain large customers; legal actions associated with our intellectual property rights; protection of our intellectual property and other proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; complications with designing or implementing our new enterprise resource planning system; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and losses due to lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes, and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only to management's beliefs as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

2

AGENDA

  • Company Overview
    2 Financial Highlights
  • Strategic Growth and Innovation

3

  • COMPANYOVERVIEW

4

INGEVITY AT A GLANCE IN 2021

Global leader in sustainably sourced specialty chemicals and technologies that purify, protect and enhance our

  • (1) Please see appendix for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures and reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INGEVITY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 594 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 398 M 2 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart INGEVITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 61,88 $
Average target price 92,86 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Marty Heyne Senior Vice President-Operations
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGEVITY CORPORATION-13.70%2 398
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.86%78 001
AIR LIQUIDE-9.04%67 164
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.97%43 812
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION35.38%31 672
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.10.72%31 663