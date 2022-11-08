Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingevity Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-11-08 pm EST
74.36 USD   +1.16%
01:34pIngevity : Investor Overview
PU
11/03INGEVITY CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Ingevity Seeks M&A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingevity : Investor Overview

11/08/2022 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INGEVITY INVESTOR PRESENTATION

November 2022

Use of non-GAAPfinancial measures: This presentation includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided within the Appendix to this presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. The company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of the factors underlying the guidance assumptions are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, Ingevity believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of certainty that could be confusing to investors.

Forward-lookingstatements: This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words "will," "plans," "intends," "targets," "expects," "outlook," "believes," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, the potential benefits of any acquisition or investment transaction, the anticipated timing of the closing of any announced acquisition, expected financial positions, expected financial positions, guidance, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; impact of COVID-19; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost- reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; litigation related strategies and outcomes; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects from general global economic, geopolitical and financial conditions beyond our control, including inflation and war in Ukraine; risks related to our international sales and operations; adverse conditions in the automotive market; competition from substitute products, new technologies and new or emerging competitors; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; adverse conditions in cyclical end markets; the limited supply of or lack of access to sufficient crude tall oil and other raw materials; integration of future acquisitions; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters and extreme weather events; or other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties (including work stoppages), equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; attracting and retaining key personnel; dependence on certain large customers; legal actions associated with our intellectual property rights; protection of our intellectual property and other proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; complications with designing or implementing our new enterprise resource planning system; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and losses due to lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes, and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only to management's beliefs as of the date of this presentation. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

2

AGENDA

  • Company Overview
    2 Financial Highlights
  • Strategic Growth and Innovation

3

1 COMPANYOVERVIEW

4

INGEVITY AT A GLANCE

A leading global provider of products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 18:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INGEVITY CORPORATION
01:34pIngevity : Investor Overview
PU
11/03INGEVITY CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/03Ingevity Seeks M&A
CI
11/03Transcript : Ingevity Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/02Ingevity : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02Earnings Flash (NGVT) INGEVITY CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $2.09, vs. Street Est of $1.6..
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (NGVT) INGEVITY CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $482M, vs. Street Est of $4..
MT
11/02Ingevity reports third quarter 2022 financial results
BU
11/02Ingevity Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
11/02Ingevity Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGEVITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 679 M - -
Net income 2022 233 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 747 M 2 747 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart INGEVITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 73,51 $
Average target price 93,17 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Frederick J. Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGEVITY CORPORATION2.52%2 747
AIR LIQUIDE-3.77%69 785
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-26.55%68 581
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.64%35 993
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-9.34%27 229
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-11.47%23 243