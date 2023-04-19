Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingevity Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-19 pm EDT
71.85 USD   -0.15%
04:20pIngevity announces dates for first-quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast
BU
04/17Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on Ingevity to $80 From $85, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
04/04Ingevity announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingevity announces dates for first-quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast

04/19/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, May 4, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss first-quarter 2023 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed here or on the investors section of Ingevity’s website.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 833 470 1428 (inside the U.S.) or 929 526 1599 (outside the U.S.) and entering access code 122397. For those unable to join the live event, a recording will be available beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern) on May 4, 2023, through May 3, 2024, at this replay link.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted on the investors section of Ingevity’s website prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes biodegradable plastics and polyurethane materials; and Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information, visit Ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about INGEVITY CORPORATION
04:20pIngevity announces dates for first-quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast
BU
04/17Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on Ingevity to $80 From $85, Maintains Equal-Weight Ratin..
MT
04/04Ingevity announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
03/24Loop Capital Adjusts Ingevity Price Target to $92 From $100, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/15Ingevity : Investor Overview
PU
03/14Ingevity to highlight Capa® caprolactone high performance polyol technology and expande..
BU
03/10Ingevity : 2023 Ingevity Proxy Statement – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/08Insider Sell: Ingevity
MT
03/01Wells Fargo Adjusts Ingevity's Price Target to $85 From $76, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
02/28INGEVITY CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INGEVITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 917 M - -
Net income 2023 234 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 675 M 2 675 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 050
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart INGEVITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 71,96 $
Average target price 96,29 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Frederick J. Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGEVITY CORPORATION2.16%2 675
AIR LIQUIDE21.48%92 031
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.91%73 608
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.06%44 808
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.01%31 619
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.15.85%20 824
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer