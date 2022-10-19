Advanced search
    US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
64.99 USD   +2.03%
Ingevity announces dates for third quarter 2022 earnings release and webcast

10/19/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss third quarter 2022 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed here or on the investors section of Ingevity’s website.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 844 200 6205 (inside the U.S.) or 929 526 1599 (outside the U.S.) and entering access code 110669. For those unable to join the live event, a recording will be available beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern) on November 3, 2022, through November 3, 2023, at this replay link.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted on the investors section of Ingevity’s website prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 604 M - -
Net income 2022 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 473 M 2 473 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 87,5%
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Frederick J. Lynch Independent Director
