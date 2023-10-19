Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss third-quarter 2023 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed here or on the investors section of Ingevity’s website.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 833 470 1428 (inside the U.S.) or 929 526 1599 (outside the U.S.) and entering access code 140564. For those unable to join the live event, a recording will be available beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern) on November 2, 2023, through November 1, 2024, at this replay link.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted on the investors section of Ingevity’s website prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes biodegradable plastics and polyurethane materials; and Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information, visit Ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.

