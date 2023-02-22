Ingevity : announces price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2023 - Ingevity Corporation has announced a general price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid. This increase is due to continued supply and demand imbalance for these grades of tall oil fatty acid. The 10% increase will be consistent across markets and regions.

New prices will be effective April 1, 2023, or as contracts allow.

