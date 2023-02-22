Advanced search
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
86.88 USD   -4.26%
Ingevity : announces price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid
Ingevity Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Ingevity elects new member to its Board of Directors
Ingevity : announces price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
Feb 22, 2023 Ingevity announces price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid PRESS RELEASE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2023 - Ingevity Corporation has announced a general price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid. This increase is due to continued supply and demand imbalance for these grades of tall oil fatty acid. The 10% increase will be consistent across markets and regions.

New prices will be effective April 1, 2023, or as contracts allow.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Ingevity : announces price increase for specialty grades of tall oil fatty acid
