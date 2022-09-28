Ingevity completes planned expansion of caprolactone polyols production to the United States, increases global capacity for polyols by 40%

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) announced the company has launched new Capa® polyols production and produced the first commercial quantities of its high performance caprolactone polyols in the United States (U.S.). The completion of the company’s expansion at its facility in DeRidder, Louisiana, increases Ingevity’s global capacity for producing polyols by 40% and positions the company to better meet increasing demand for the Capa portfolio and more effectively serve its customers by reducing global lead times.

“Adding production of Capa polyols in the U.S. strengthens Ingevity's ability to respond to increasing demand and demonstrates our commitment to offering innovative solutions for our growing customer base in the region,” said Ingevity senior vice president, Performance Chemicals and president, Engineered Polymers, Steve Hulme. “The completion of the Capa expansion is a great achievement for our teams in DeRidder and Warrington that bolsters capabilities for Engineered Polymers and our broader Performance Chemicals segment.”

The investment in Ingevity’s DeRidder plant includes installation of monomer storage capacity to not only support the manufacturing of polyol derivatives, but also to streamline and enable bulk monomer shipments to U.S. customers.

“We are excited to add capacity, which we expect will allow us to support our global customers with increased levels of service and reduced lead times,” said Ingevity’s global commercial director, Joel Neale. “We believe the increased availability of our Capa polyols will also enable our customers to capture growth opportunities in emerging markets.”

Ingevity’s DeRidder plant has been in operation since 1977, employs 187 people and includes production of emulsifiers, rosin and tall oil fatty acid used in a variety of applications such as adhesives, asphalt additives, publication inks, metalworking fluids, drilling fluid additives, oilfield production chemicals, paints and coatings. Ingevity also operates a polycaprolactone production facility in Warrington, United Kingdom.

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

