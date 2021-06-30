Log in
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
Ingevity : Innovative New Pathways for Activated Carbon

06/30/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Innovative New Pathways for Activated Carbon

June 30, 2021

Ed Woodcock, EVP and President,

Performance Materials

David Newton, Vice President,

Corporate Strategy

1

Disclaimer: This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words "will," "plans," "intends," "targets," "expects," "outlook," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; impact of COVID-19; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost-reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; impacts of currency exchange rates and currency devaluation; compliance with U.S. and foreign regulations concerning our operations outside the U.S.; changes in trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs; adverse conditions in the global automotive market or adoption of alternative and new technologies; competition from producers of alternative products and new technologies, and new or emerging competitors; competition from infringing intellectual property activity; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; the impact of adverse conditions in cyclical end markets on demand for engineered polymers products; declining volumes and downward pricing in the printing inks market; the limited supply of or lack of access to sufficient crude tall oil; a prolonged period of low energy prices; the impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; exposure to unknown or understated liabilities from the acquisition of the Perstorp Holding AB's Capa® caprolactone business; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters, such as hurricanes, winter or tropical storms, earthquakes, tornados, floods, fires; other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties, equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; attracting and retaining key personnel; protection of intellectual property and proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; complications with designing and implementing our new enterprise resource planning system; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Experienced Business Leadership

Ed

Woodcock

Exec. VP and President,

Performance Materials

  • Joined Ingevity in 1988
  • 32 years of global experience managing Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals product lines
  • Created a regulatory advocacy program to drive emissions reductions around the world, while supporting growth of the automotive activated carbon business
  • Led long-term strategic expansions of our manufacturing assets across North America and Asia
  • Simplified and streamlined supply chain to support global demand and create supply efficiencies
  • Positions included:
    • Vice President, Carbon Technologies
    • Global Business Director, Automotive
    • Business Director, Automotive, Asia-Pacific
    • Marketing Manager, Worldwide
    • Area Sales Manager, Latin, Central and South America
    • Technical Manager, Process Purification
  • Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia

3

David

Newton

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy

  • Joined Ingevity in 2010
  • Successfully led cross-functional team focused on assessing the demand for natural gas vehicles and creating and driving business plan for market development
  • Positions have included:
    • Vice President, Commercial and Innovation, Performance Materials
    • Commercial Director, Performance Materials
    • Project Director, Adsorbed Natural Gas
    • Product and Pricing Manager, Oilfield Technologies
    • Technical Marketing Manager, Pavement Technologies
  • Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School
  • Master's degree in civil engineering from Clemson
    University

Today's Agenda

The Activated Carbon Landscape and What Sets Ingevity's

Nuchar® Products Apart

How Our Adsorbed Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Is Changing the Game of Alternative Fuels

Growing Opportunities for Activated Carbon in Bulk Gas Storage and Transport

Other Exciting Applications for the Nuchar Portfolio

Q&A

4

1 The Activated Carbon

Landscape and What Sets

Ingevity's Nuchar Products

Apart

5

