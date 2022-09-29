Ingevity rebrands adsorbed natural gas business to NeuFuel™ and expands carbon- neutral offerings for existing diesel vehicles

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced the rebranding of the company’s adsorbed natural gas vehicle business (ANG) to NeuFuel™ to better reflect the company’s ability to help fleets immediately and cost-effectively transition to a cleaner, carbon-neutral fuel, and meet market needs to expand benefits to the diesel market, including existing diesel vehicles.

Ingevity’s NeuFuel solution enables vehicles to run on carbon-neutral renewable natural gas (RNG) and provides a more environmentally friendly option for light-duty trucks and vans. Introducing NeuFuel as an option for diesel fleets positions the company to respond to increased demand for low-cost sustainability solutions for existing in-service diesel vehicles such as school buses and delivery trucks and vans.

“What makes Ingevity’s NeuFuel solution unique is that it provides diesel fleets a proven, cost-effective pathway to zero emissions – today - when using their existing diesel vehicles,” said Ingevity executive vice president and president, Performance Materials, Ed Woodcock. “The name, NeuFuel, distinguishes Ingevity’s solution as an RNG carbon neutral fuel source that helps fleets effectively and efficiently advance their sustainability goals.”

The expanded NeuFuel product line is designed to pair with American CNG’s DEMI Diesel Displacer™ to create a dual-fuel, bolt-on solution for existing diesel fleets. Ingevity’s new diesel fuel partner joins a growing number of U.S. natural gas utilities, municipalities, and commercial fleets investing in NeuFuel-equipped vehicles. Additional information on the features and benefits of Ingevity’s NeuFuel technology can be found on the company’s website.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

