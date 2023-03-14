Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) will participate in the European Coatings Show 2023 in Nuremburg, Germany, from March 27-30, to highlight its Capa® caprolactone high performance polyol technology and the company’s expanded vegetable oil-based offerings that can be used to enhance coating formulations.

Ingevity’s engineered polymers team will demonstrate the versatility of Capa polyols for high solid and waterborne coating applications. Amanda Tosh, coatings application manager at Ingevity, will present a study on the benefits achieved when using polycaprolactone-based polyols in 2K polyurethane coatings. The study explores how Capa polyols can be used to achieve more sustainable and durable coatings.

“The versatility and durability of Capa polyols make them an ideal choice for a number of high-performance polyurethane coating applications,” said Steve Hulme, senior vice president, Performance Chemicals and president, engineered polymers at Ingevity. “We look forward to discussing the benefits of Capa, including showcasing the sustainability benefits of our biodegradable Capa thermoplastic product range, and its application for the paper coatings industry.”

Ingevity’s industrial specialties team will showcase vegetable oil-based offerings, including the newly launched AltaVeg™ FA 120, a low-color vegetable oil-based fatty acid that can be used for coatings and other applications.

“We are excited to launch our low-color AltaVeg FA 120,” said Rich White, senior vice president, Performance Chemicals, and president, industrial specialties and pavement technologies at Ingevity. “Ingevity’s ability to offer vegetable oil-based fatty acid products provides additional options for customers needing stronger, more durable alkyd coatings that maintain high gloss.”

The Ingevity team will be on-site at booth 3C-548 during the exhibition. To learn more about Ingevity’s products for coating applications, visit www.ingevity.com/markets/coatings.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

