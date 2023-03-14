Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingevity Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGVT   US45688C1071

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
69.76 USD   -2.32%
09:02aIngevity to highlight Capa® caprolactone high performance polyol technology and expanded vegetable oil-based offerings at the European Coatings Show 2023
BU
03/10Ingevity : 2023 Ingevity Proxy Statement – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/08Insider Sell: Ingevity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingevity to highlight Capa® caprolactone high performance polyol technology and expanded vegetable oil-based offerings at the European Coatings Show 2023

03/14/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) will participate in the European Coatings Show 2023 in Nuremburg, Germany, from March 27-30, to highlight its Capa® caprolactone high performance polyol technology and the company’s expanded vegetable oil-based offerings that can be used to enhance coating formulations.

Ingevity’s engineered polymers team will demonstrate the versatility of Capa polyols for high solid and waterborne coating applications. Amanda Tosh, coatings application manager at Ingevity, will present a study on the benefits achieved when using polycaprolactone-based polyols in 2K polyurethane coatings. The study explores how Capa polyols can be used to achieve more sustainable and durable coatings.

“The versatility and durability of Capa polyols make them an ideal choice for a number of high-performance polyurethane coating applications,” said Steve Hulme, senior vice president, Performance Chemicals and president, engineered polymers at Ingevity. “We look forward to discussing the benefits of Capa, including showcasing the sustainability benefits of our biodegradable Capa thermoplastic product range, and its application for the paper coatings industry.”

Ingevity’s industrial specialties team will showcase vegetable oil-based offerings, including the newly launched AltaVeg™ FA 120, a low-color vegetable oil-based fatty acid that can be used for coatings and other applications.

“We are excited to launch our low-color AltaVeg FA 120,” said Rich White, senior vice president, Performance Chemicals, and president, industrial specialties and pavement technologies at Ingevity. “Ingevity’s ability to offer vegetable oil-based fatty acid products provides additional options for customers needing stronger, more durable alkyd coatings that maintain high gloss.”

The Ingevity team will be on-site at booth 3C-548 during the exhibition. To learn more about Ingevity’s products for coating applications, visit www.ingevity.com/markets/coatings.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 923 M - -
Net income 2023 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 593 M 2 593 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 050
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart INGEVITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 69,76 $
Average target price 98,14 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Fortson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Dean Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean Stuart Blackwell Chairman
Luis Fernandez-Moreno Independent Director
Frederick J. Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGEVITY CORPORATION-0.97%2 593
AIR LIQUIDE10.65%82 064
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.35%73 114
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.6.85%45 387
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.52%28 290
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.21%19 427