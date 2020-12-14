Log in
INGEVITY CORPORATION

INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
Ingevity : to open new Capa Innovation Centre in Warrington, U.K.

12/14/2020 | 11:31am EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C, Dec. 14, 2020 - Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) has announced that it will open the Capa Innovation Centre in Warrington, U.K. This new laboratory will be dedicated to accelerating innovation and application development for its suite of Capa® polycaprolactone technologies for use in coatings, adhesives, sealant and elastomer (CASE) applications.

Located adjacent to Ingevity's existing central laboratory building in Warrington, the facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and application testing capabilities and is expected to be operational by the winter of 2021.

'By enhancing and increasing the overall laboratory space for our engineered polymers business, we can directly add even greater value to our customer partnerships,' said Norman Keane, director of innovation, engineered polymers, at Ingevity. 'This additional space expands the scope and service offerings we can provide, while enabling us to better collaborate with our customers on research and development opportunities.'

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.


Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 14 December 2020

© Publicnow 2020
