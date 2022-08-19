Australian shares climb for fifth straight week

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended little changed on
Friday but posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain on robust
earnings, local jobs and wages data and the central bank's
cautious rate hike stance.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 0.02% higher
at 7,114.50, weighed down by weak earnings reports. The
benchmark rose 1.2% for the week.
"The fact that investors want to buy quality stocks at cheap
valuations drove the market rebound since mid-June. But after
this rally, valuation comfort is no more there. So, from here
on, the market direction will depend on how the economy is
shaping up," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer,
Kalkine Group.
"One should not forget the fact that strong earnings
reported by companies such as BHP were because of favourable
economic conditions, which may not be there in the coming
quarters amid a slowdown in global consumption," he added.
Domestic energy stocks surged 4% to close at their
highest level since June 10. The sub-index rose 2.8% for the
week.
Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Corp climbed
6.2% and 4%, respectively, on Friday as thermal coal prices
soared on rising demand from Europe, which is looking for
alternative suppliers to Russia.
Miners and gold stocks firmed 1% and 1.1%,
respectively.
Newcrest Mining jumped 3.6% after the country's
largest gold miner topped annual profit estimates.
Heavyweight financial stocks fell 0.8% and were the
biggest drag on the benchmark. The so-called "big four" banks
declined between 0.7% and 2%.
Pressuring the index on Friday were a bunch of weak earnings
reports.
AGL Energy tumbled 3.9% after Australia's top power
producer said annual profit more than halved and also missed
analysts' estimates.
TPG Telecom dropped 12.4% as half-yearly earnings
fell short of estimates, while poultry producer Inghams Group
fell 9.4% on reporting a lower annual profit.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.1%
lower at 11,684.81. It lost 0.4% for the week.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)