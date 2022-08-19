Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Inghams Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    ING   AU000000ING6

INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED

(ING)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-08-19 am EDT
2.690 AUD   -9.43%
03:03aAustralian shares climb for fifth straight week
RE
08/18Inghams Group Posts Lower FY22 Profit, Slashes Final Dividend; Shares Down 9%
MT
08/18Australian shares struggle for direction as weak earnings weigh
RE
Australian shares climb for fifth straight week

08/19/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended little changed on Friday but posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain on robust earnings, local jobs and wages data and the central bank's cautious rate hike stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 0.02% higher at 7,114.50, weighed down by weak earnings reports. The benchmark rose 1.2% for the week.

"The fact that investors want to buy quality stocks at cheap valuations drove the market rebound since mid-June. But after this rally, valuation comfort is no more there. So, from here on, the market direction will depend on how the economy is shaping up," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer, Kalkine Group.

"One should not forget the fact that strong earnings reported by companies such as BHP were because of favourable economic conditions, which may not be there in the coming quarters amid a slowdown in global consumption," he added.

Domestic energy stocks surged 4% to close at their highest level since June 10. The sub-index rose 2.8% for the week.

Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Corp climbed 6.2% and 4%, respectively, on Friday as thermal coal prices soared on rising demand from Europe, which is looking for alternative suppliers to Russia.

Miners and gold stocks firmed 1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Newcrest Mining jumped 3.6% after the country's largest gold miner topped annual profit estimates.

Heavyweight financial stocks fell 0.8% and were the biggest drag on the benchmark. The so-called "big four" banks declined between 0.7% and 2%.

Pressuring the index on Friday were a bunch of weak earnings reports.

AGL Energy tumbled 3.9% after Australia's top power producer said annual profit more than halved and also missed analysts' estimates.

TPG Telecom dropped 12.4% as half-yearly earnings fell short of estimates, while poultry producer Inghams Group fell 9.4% on reporting a lower annual profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.1% lower at 11,684.81. It lost 0.4% for the week. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED -3.92% 7.84 Delayed Quote.32.90%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.77% 2.58 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED -9.43% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.01% 4.93 Delayed Quote.112.56%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 3.64% 19.35 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
S&P/ASX 200 0.02% 7114.5 Real-time Quote.-4.26%
TPG TELECOM LIMITED -12.39% 5.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.49% 59.5 Delayed Quote.-19.31%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.20% 7.36 Delayed Quote.165.52%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 658 M 1 847 M 1 847 M
Net income 2022 49,1 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 591 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 1 104 M 767 M 767 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
Technical analysis trends INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,97 AUD
Average target price 3,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Reeves Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Peter Hallam Bush Chairman
Helen Nash Chairman-Elect
Anne-Marie Mooney Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED-15.14%767
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-21.56%3 476
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.51.55%2 743
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.11.29%2 504
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-18.57%1 348
MHP SE-41.74%423