Inghams Group Limited is an Australia-based integrated poultry producer. The Company is focused on the production and sale of chicken and turkey products across its vertically integrated free-range, value enhanced, primary processed, further processed and by-product categories. In addition, the Company's stockfeed is produced primarily for internal use but also for the poultry and pig industries. The Company's geographic segments include Australia and New Zealand. The Company's products include Oven Roasted Breast Supreme, Ingham's Free Range Hot Roast Chicken, Ingham's Turkey Drumsticks, Ingham's Whole Chicken, Ingham's Turkey Wing Pieces, Ingham's Hot Roast Chicken Country Style Marinated & Stuffed, Ingham's Chicken Potato Cake, Ingham's Crumbed Chicken Chipees, Ingham's Gluten Free Chicken Breast Tenders, Ingham's Turkey Mignon in Bacon with Garlic Butter, Ingham's Turkey Breast Crumbed Nuggets, Ingham's Crumbed Chicken Tenders Original and more.

Related indices S&P/ASX 200