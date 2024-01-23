Inghams Group Limited announced that Non- Executive Director, Robert Gordon, will take a leave of absence from his current role as a Non-Executive Director of Inghams for personal reasons until further notice. As a result, Margie Haseltine will assume the position of Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee and Helen Nash will join as a member of the Committee.
Nov. 23
Fleetwood CFO Resigning

Nov. 21
Inghams Acquiring Processing Facility in South Australia

