Inghams Group Limited announced that Non-Executive Director, Jackie McArthur has advised that she will retire from the Board of Inghams with effect from the conclusion of the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 7 November 2023. As a result, Jackie will not stand for re-election at the AGM. Jackie is currently the Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee and a member of the People and Remuneration Committee and the Nominations Committee.

Independent Non-Executive Director, Robert Gordon will assume the position of Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.