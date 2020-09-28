Log in
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

(IMKTA)
Ingles Markets Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable October 15, 2020, to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2020.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 197 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 202 M - -
Net income 2019 81,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,64x
Yield 2019 1,70%
Capitalization 739 M 739 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 18 630
Free-Float 69,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Lanning President, CEO, COO & Director
Robert P. Ingle Chairman
Ronald B. Freeman CFO, Director & President-Finance
Laura Ingle Sharp Director
Fred D. Ayers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED-23.20%739
WALMART INC.15.51%388 989
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.18%38 760
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.21%27 699
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.68%21 585
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED14.38%18 494
