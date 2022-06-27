Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ingles Markets, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMKTA   US4570301048

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

(IMKTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:13 2022-06-27 am EDT
88.17 USD   +1.06%
Ingles Markets Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.165/Class A Share, Payable July 14 to Shareholders of Record July 7
MT
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/05INGLES MARKETS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/27/2022
Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 14, 2022, to all shareholders of record on July 7, 2022.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 988 M - -
Net income 2021 250 M - -
Net Debt 2021 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 1 657 M 1 657 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 460
Free-Float 74,6%
Technical analysis trends INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James W. Lanning President, CEO, COO & Director
Patricia E. Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert P. Ingle Chairman
Fred D. Ayers Independent Director
Ernest E. Ferguson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED1.04%1 657
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD5.30%34 802
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-26.96%28 238
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.01%17 583
COLES GROUP LIMITED-0.72%16 540
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-2.75%15 607