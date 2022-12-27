Advanced search
    IMKTA   US4570301048

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

(IMKTA)
12:08 2022-12-27 pm EST
98.75 USD   -0.45%
11:17aIngles Markets Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.165 Per Class A Share; Payable Jan. 12 to Shareholders of Record on Jan. 6
MT
11:01aIngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
12/13Insider Sell: Ingles Markets
MT
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 12, 2023, to all shareholders of record on January 6, 2023.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 679 M - -
Net income 2022 273 M - -
Net Debt 2022 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 1 884 M 1 884 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 18 460
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James W. Lanning President, CEO, COO & Director
Patricia E. Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert P. Ingle Chairman
Fred D. Ayers Independent Director
Ernest E. Ferguson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED14.89%1 884
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.33%37 396
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.59%31 607
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.38%20 223
COLES GROUP LIMITED-5.80%15 145
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.59%13 774