  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ingles Markets, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMKTA   US4570301048

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

(IMKTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23:40 2023-03-27 am EDT
89.08 USD   +1.10%
11:02aIngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/16Ingles Markets Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/02INGLES MARKETS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
News 
Summary

Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/27/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable April 13, 2023, to all shareholders of record on April 6, 2023.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 679 M - -
Net income 2022 273 M - -
Net Debt 2022 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 1 674 M 1 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 18 460
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James W. Lanning President, CEO, COO & Director
Patricia E. Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert P. Ingle Chairman
Fred D. Ayers Independent Director
Ernest E. Ferguson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED-8.66%1 674
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.77%39 306
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.46%26 412
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%20 371
COLES GROUP LIMITED6.88%15 818
CARREFOUR11.83%13 746
