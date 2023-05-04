Ingredion Incorporated : 1Q 2023 Earnings Transcript

James Derek Gray Ingredion Incorporated - Executive VP & CFO
James P. Zallie Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director
Noah Weiss Ingredion Incorporated - VP of IR
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Adam L. Samuelson Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Restaurants Analyst
Benjamin M. Theurer Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director
Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst
Cody T. Ross UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ingredion First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Noah Weiss - Ingredion Incorporated - VP of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. On today's call are Jim Zallie, our President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and CFO. The press release issued today and the presentation we'll reference for the first quarter results can be found on our website, ingredion.com, in the Investors section.
As a reminder, our comments within the presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those estimated in the forward-looking statements, and Ingredion assumes no obligation to update them in the future as or if circumstances change.
Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during today's conference call or in this morning's press release can be found on the company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 8-K.
During the call, we will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating income and adjusted effective tax rate, which are reconciled to U.S. GAAP measures in Note 2 non-GAAP information included in our press release and in today's presentation's appendix.
With that, I will turn the call over to Jim Zallie.
James P. Zallie - Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Noah, and good morning, everyone. We started the year with exceptional performance, delivering our highest ever quarterly profit and earnings per share. Net sales grew 13%, and adjusted operating profit was up 39%, driven by broad-based growth in both core and specialty ingredients. From a segment perspective, net sales were up in each region with notable increases in North America and EMEA.
Entering this year, we anticipated a second consecutive year of corn and manufacturing cost inflation. Our sales teams effectively executed product and customer mix management, including price adjustments against expiring multiyear customer contracts to deliver mid-double-digit price increases and successfully expanded margins for the third consecutive quarter.
Now turning to our strategic pillars. Our teams continue to do an outstanding job executing against our 4 strategic pillars for growth. Beginning with Specialties growth, we achieved a double-digit increase overall, driven by Clean & Simple ingredients, which were up 20%, and Texturizers, which were up 13% from the same period last year.
Turning to Commercial Excellence. We further fine-tuned our pricing centers of excellence to optimize price and customer mix, and we were able to renew expiring multiyear customer contracts to reflect current market pricing as industry fundamentals remain strong. In addition, we progressed our trade-up strategy for core ingredients. Evidence of this can be seen, for example, in our U.S. Canada core sweetener products, where both volumes increased and gross margins expanded for the first time in several years.
Against our Cost Competitiveness pillar, we improved service delivery and selectively increased inventories for those specialty product lines that have been in the highest demand over the last 2 years. This inventory investment to strengthen supply chain resiliency also provided improved fixed cost absorption as our plants operated well throughout the winter quarter.
Supply chain constraints eased significantly, reducing the need for costly premium routes. In parallel, we have invested in global digital order tracking to provide real-time transparency to customers. This additional investment in logistics tracking capabilities is enhancing the customer experience. I'm also particularly proud of how our global procurement team has anticipated and responded to agri supply risks through our global sourcing network. This has enabled us to effectively meet customers' demand, despite isolated regional grain shortages.
Lastly, our purpose-driven and people-centric growth culture, as always, remains a top priority for us. Just this week, we announced the appointment of a 26-year Ingredion employee and industry veteran, Rob Richie, to the role of Senior Vice President, Food and Industrial Ingredients, Americas. Rob has joined my executive leadership team with responsibility spanning both North and South America.
In addition, in 2023, we are pleased to have been recognized by Ethisphere for the 9th time as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies and to have been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the 6th consecutive year.
Now turning to our Specialty growth highlights. During the quarter, Specialty Ingredients continued their positive momentum, achieving double-digit net sales growth. Better price and customer mix favorably impacted net sales growth, which was partially offset by customer inventory rebalancing and softer overall category volumes. During the quarter, PureCircle continued to win business with customers by co-creating natural high-intensity sweetener solutions using our Stevia portfolio to replace artificial sweeteners.
The number of sugar reduction projects continue to increase, driven by customers' preference for high-intensity natural solutions. Our Clean & Simple ingredient platform benefited from the ramp-up of the capacity expansion completed in 2022, which is now exceeding our commercial growth expectations, enabling us to meet customer demand in both the U.S. and Europe.
Our KaTech Food Systems business continued to exhibit strong net sales growth in the quarter, up over 40% from last year, driven largely by wins in North Africa and Europe. This commercial integration has gone extremely well, and we are winning new contracts in both developed and emerging markets.
Finally, our Shandong China expansion for starch-based texturizers is enabling solid volume growth with sales ahead of expectations. I'm pleased to say that this strategic investment is delivering preferred local supply to meet China's growing domestic demand for highly functional, modified starches.
Overall, when it comes to specialties, we continue to see a number of exciting opportunities to invest, to drive both organic and inorganic growth and expand our portfolio.
Before I turn it over to Jim, let me comment briefly on our continued progress against our sustainability targets. We will soon be issuing our 12th annual edition of our All Life sustainability report.
As a quick preview, we are well on our way to meeting our goal of having 100% of our Tier 1 crops sustainably sourced by 2025, having reached 48% at the end of the quarter. Our commitment to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions progressed meaningfully last year with the conversion from coal to natural gas at our largest site in Bedford, Illinois. This year, we are installing renewable biomass boilers at our 2 largest facilities in Brazil and switching to 100% renewable electricity, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by 7% annually in Brazil.
With that, let me turn it over to Jim for the financial review.
Thank you, Jim, and good morning to everyone. Moving to our income statement. Net sales of approximately $2.1 billion, were up 13% for the quarter versus prior year. Gross profit dollars grew 28% versus prior year, driven by a combination of factors that Jim has mentioned and that I will highlight further in one moment.
It is encouraging that gross margin is above 20%, and beginning to resemble historical averages, even though corn costs remain elevated globally.
Reported and adjusted operating income were $291 million and $296 million, respectively. The increases year-over-year were driven by favorable price and customer mix, partially offset by higher input costs and lower volumes. Reported operating income was lower than adjusted operating income, primarily related to the remaining costs for the U.S.-based work stoppage at Cedar Rapids facility, which returned to normal operations in mid-February.
Our first quarter reported and adjusted earnings per share were $2.85 and $2.80, respectively, for the period, up significantly from the prior year.
As Jim mentioned, our sales teams effectively executed product and customer mix management to deliver mid-double-digit price increases to cover anticipated double-digit corn and input cost inflation. As economic growth slowed in the quarter and supply chain costs moderated, actual cost inflation, albeit still in the mid-double digits per ton, was lower than expected, which contributed to record operating income.
Turning to our Q1 net sales bridge. We achieved strong price mix of $424 million, including the pass-through of higher corn and input costs. This was partially offset by decreased volumes of $116 million and foreign exchange impacts of minus $63 million.
Turning to the next slide. We highlight net sales drivers for the first quarter. Foreign exchange was a minus 3% headwind in the quarter with the most significant impact in EMEA, particularly in Pakistan. Sales volume was down minus 6% as we experienced the impacts of economic slowdown against some of our product lines such as industrial starch and the paper making and corrugated box assembly as well as some customers, primarily selling food products and the food service sought to rebalance their inventory levels.
We anticipate sales volume demand improving steadily from Q1 levels throughout the second half of the year. Contributing to net sales growth, price mix was up 22% compared to prior year due to North America and EMEA executing value-based pricing to improve customer mix.
To highlight the drivers of improved gross margin, I would like to make a few comments. To begin, as we were entering 2023 contracting, we were anticipating double-digit corn and manufacturing cost inflation. Our sales teams approached customer contracting with the objective to begin to restore the margin compression that we experienced in 2021 and 2022 as corn prices and other input costs increased globally.
As we completed the quarter, our actual cost inflation, while still significant in the mid-double digits per ton, was lower than anticipated. Also, our manufacturing costs in the quarter benefited from favorable fixed cost absorption as we ran our plants well and made progress to increase specialty ingredient availability. We also carried lower cost of inventory from the fourth quarter into the first quarter.
Combined with new higher contract pricing beginning in January, we experienced a one-time bump in North America and Europe businesses. We expect contract pricing to remain at Q1 levels and primarily higher corn costs, absent the hedge gains from last year to work through inventory as we progress throughout the year.
Importantly, we continue to make structural improvements to the business from increased specialty sales contribution, new markets for trading up core ingredients and expanded commodity hedging. These improvements are not transient changes that will go away once inflation subsides, but will endure to strengthen our margin profile.
Let me turn to a recap of Q1 regional performance. North America net sales were up 16% when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by strong price mix where dynamic value-based pricing and customer mix optimization drove top line performance.
North America operating income was $207 million, up 33% versus last year. In South America, comparable net sales were up 7% versus last year and up 12% on a constant currency basis. South America operating income was up 8% to $41 million, with increases primarily driven by favorable price mix, partially offset by higher input costs, foreign exchange impacts and lower volume. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income was up 18% for the quarter.
Moving to Asia-Pacific. Net sales were up 2% for the quarter and up 7% on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific operating income was $28 million, up 27% versus prior year, recognizing the unfavorable impacts in the prior year due to Omicron lockdowns. Favorable price mix was partially offset by higher input costs and lower volumes. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income was up 32% for the quarter.
In EMEA, net sales increased 21% for the quarter, and absent foreign exchange impacts, net sales were up 36%. EMEA operating income was $57 million in the quarter, up 84% compared to the prior year. This exceptional performance was attributable to Europe, which benefited from the combination of favorable timing of new contract pricing and lower cost of carry in inventory from the fourth quarter.
This performance was partially offset by macroeconomic challenges in Pakistan and foreign exchange impacts across the region. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income doubled in the quarter.
Turning to our earnings bridge. On the left side of the slide, you can see the reconciliation from reported to adjusted earnings per share.
On the right side, operationally, we saw an increase of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The increase was driven primarily by an operating margin increase of $1.42, partially offset by unfavorable volume of minus $0.36 and an unfavorable foreign exchange of minus $0.12 per share.
Moving to our non-operational items. We had a decrease of minus $0.03 per share in the quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by higher financing costs of minus $0.09, offset partially by a favorable tax rate.
Moving to cash flow. First quarter cash from operations was minus $51 million. Through the end of Q1, our net working capital investment is $300 million, and we expect this investment to remain relatively flat or slightly lower for the balance of the year, assuming the current volume demand trend and corn cost layout. Net capital expenditures were $75 million and in line with full year expectations.
In the first quarter, we paid $47 million in dividends to shareholders and announced our quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share to be paid in the second quarter.
Ingredion Incorporated published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 18:22:04 UTC.