Ingredion Incorporated : 1Q 2023 Earnings Transcript

Thank you, Noah, and good morning, everyone. We started the year with exceptional performance, delivering our highest ever quarterly profit and earnings per share. Net sales grew 13%, and adjusted operating profit was up 39%, driven by broad-based growth in both core and specialty ingredients. From a segment perspective, net sales were up in each region with notable increases in North America and EMEA.

Entering this year, we anticipated a second consecutive year of corn and manufacturing cost inflation. Our sales teams effectively executed product and customer mix management, including price adjustments against expiring multiyear customer contracts to deliver mid-double-digit price increases and successfully expanded margins for the third consecutive quarter.

Now turning to our strategic pillars. Our teams continue to do an outstanding job executing against our 4 strategic pillars for growth. Beginning with Specialties growth, we achieved a double-digit increase overall, driven by Clean & Simple ingredients, which were up 20%, and Texturizers, which were up 13% from the same period last year.

Turning to Commercial Excellence. We further fine-tuned our pricing centers of excellence to optimize price and customer mix, and we were able to renew expiring multiyear customer contracts to reflect current market pricing as industry fundamentals remain strong. In addition, we progressed our trade-up strategy for core ingredients. Evidence of this can be seen, for example, in our U.S. Canada core sweetener products, where both volumes increased and gross margins expanded for the first time in several years.

Against our Cost Competitiveness pillar, we improved service delivery and selectively increased inventories for those specialty product lines that have been in the highest demand over the last 2 years. This inventory investment to strengthen supply chain resiliency also provided improved fixed cost absorption as our plants operated well throughout the winter quarter.

Supply chain constraints eased significantly, reducing the need for costly premium routes. In parallel, we have invested in global digital order tracking to provide real-time transparency to customers. This additional investment in logistics tracking capabilities is enhancing the customer experience. I'm also particularly proud of how our global procurement team has anticipated and responded to agri supply risks through our global sourcing network. This has enabled us to effectively meet customers' demand, despite isolated regional grain shortages.

Lastly, our purpose-driven and people-centric growth culture, as always, remains a top priority for us. Just this week, we announced the appointment of a 26-year Ingredion employee and industry veteran, Rob Richie, to the role of Senior Vice President, Food and Industrial Ingredients, Americas. Rob has joined my executive leadership team with responsibility spanning both North and South America.

In addition, in 2023, we are pleased to have been recognized by Ethisphere for the 9th time as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies and to have been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the 6th consecutive year.

Now turning to our Specialty growth highlights. During the quarter, Specialty Ingredients continued their positive momentum, achieving double-digit net sales growth. Better price and customer mix favorably impacted net sales growth, which was partially offset by customer inventory rebalancing and softer overall category volumes. During the quarter, PureCircle continued to win business with customers by co-creating natural high-intensity sweetener solutions using our Stevia portfolio to replace artificial sweeteners.

The number of sugar reduction projects continue to increase, driven by customers' preference for high-intensity natural solutions. Our Clean & Simple ingredient platform benefited from the ramp-up of the capacity expansion completed in 2022, which is now exceeding our commercial growth expectations, enabling us to meet customer demand in both the U.S. and Europe.

Our KaTech Food Systems business continued to exhibit strong net sales growth in the quarter, up over 40% from last year, driven largely by wins in North Africa and Europe. This commercial integration has gone extremely well, and we are winning new contracts in both developed and emerging markets.

