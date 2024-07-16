2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Building a
Sustainable
Future.
Together.
1
Continued Growth
in Sustainability
I am proud to share with you Ingredion's 2023 Sustainability Report, which serves both as an update on our progress and an opportunity to revisit various purposeful goals and commitments across the entire spectrum of our sustainability program. I am also proud of the advances we continue to make against our 2030 All Life Plan. As just a small sample of the many achievements you will read about in this report, we have sustainably sourced two-thirds of our Tier 1 priority crops on our way to reaching our target of 100% by 2025, and we have achieved an absolute carbon emissions reduction of 22% versus our goal of 28% by 2030.
In 2023, we also enhanced our business strategy to sharpen our focus and align with the needs of consumers and our industry as a whole. As we worked across the various functions and regions in our organization, sustainability continued to emerge as a key enabler in driving growth for our business. This aligns with our continued investment in sustainability, both in how we operate our manufacturing facilities as well as how we engage with our customers. Evidence of that commitment includes the commissioning of biomass boilers in Brazil, solar installations at various sites globally and ongoing co-investments in regenerative agriculture with strategic customers.
A LETTER FROM
OUR PRESIDENT
AND CEO
of sustainability. We see a range of emerging regulations, such as the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Securities and Exchange Commission's Climate Change rule. This is also complemented by a host of voluntary standards and an increasing number of expectations from both customers and other stakeholders. We continue to view this rapid growth and change as a great opportunity to exemplify our value of "Innovate Boldly" to develop approaches and technologies, tap into our innovative spirit, find partners to deepen collaboration and make mutual progress toward our sustainability aspirations.
I want to thank you for your continued interest in Ingredion's sustainability program. I hope that as you read our update, you will see tangible evidence of the great progress we have made against our sustainability targets. Even more than that, I hope you will see that sustainability goes beyond the words in our All Life Plan. Day in and day out, it is being embraced by our employees around the world as they strive to do business with respect for the planet and the communities in which we operate.
Along with our progress, I am amazed at the rate of change and evolution being witnessed over the past few years in the field
James P. Zallie, he/him
PRESIDENT AND CEO
2
EVERYDAY LIFE
PLANET LIFE
CONNECTED LIFE
Building a
Sustainable
Future.
Together.
3
All Life Goal Summary,
Progress, and UN SDG Link
4
Materiality Matrix
9
Everyday Life
11
People & Product Safety
Human Rights
14
Inclusion + Belonging
17
Innovation
27
Planet Life
32
Environmental Impact
Biodiversity Protection
43
Connected Life
Sustainable &
Regenerative Agriculture
47
Food Security
50
Community Impact
53
Governance
58
CSO Letter
62
Planet
Life
Everyday
Connected
Life
Life
AllLife
Everyday Life
Planet
Life
ON TRACK
SLOWER PROGRESS
NOT YET STARTED
Everyday
Connected
ELEMENT
GOALS
STATUS
UNGC
UN SDG
Life
Life
People &
ALIGNMENT
ALIGNMENT
AllLife
• Achieve an employee and contractor TRIR of 0.18 by the end of 2025
3
Product Safety
• Establish programs to enhance health and well-being in each major
3
area of operation by the end of 2025
Sustainability
• Further enhance our processes to achieve zero significant food
3
Goals Progress
safety-related incidents reaching consumers by the end of 2025
Summary
• Increase the average hours of training per employee by 50% by the
3
end of 2027
• Achieve an employee and contractor TRIR of 0.15 by the end of 2030
3
Human Rights
• Implement the ISO 26000 social responsibility guidance by the
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10
8
end of 2023
• Assess the human rights protection practices across 100% of
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10
8
our agricultural supply chain for Tier 1 priority crops by the end
of 2024
• Audit 100% of suppliers meeting high-risk criteria for human rights
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10
8
by the end of 2027
• Validate human rights protection across Ingredion's operations and
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10
8
supply chain by the end of 2030
4
Everyday Life
Planet
Life
ON TRACK
SLOWER PROGRESS
NOT YET STARTED
Everyday
Connected
ELEMENT
GOALS
STATUS
UNGC
UN SDG
Life
Life
Inclusion
ALIGNMENT
ALIGNMENT
AllLife
• Increase representation of women at the manager level and above
6
5
+ Belonging
• Increase the representation of historically underrepresented talent
6
Sustainability
at the manager level and above
5
• Sustain industry inclusion benchmark on global employee
6
5
Goals Progress
engagement survey
Summary
Innovation
• Develop and deploy a mechanism to allow for efficient product
9
screening against our assessment criteria by the end of 2021
• Engage in three circular economy projects within our supply chain
9
12
by the end of 2025
• Have 40% of all new products aligned with the UN SDGs by the end
9
of 2025
• Have 75% of all new products aligned with the UN SDGs by the end
9
of 2027
5
Planet
Life
Everyday
Connected
Life
Life
AllLife
Sustainability
Goals Progress
Summary
Planet Life
ON TRACK
PROGRESS
SLOWER
NOT YET
STARTED
ELEMENT
GOALS
STATUS
UNGC
UN SDG
Environmental
ALIGNMENT
ALIGNMENT
• Complete three projects per country where we have manufacturing
7, 8
12
Impact
operations to drive increased plastics circular economy by the end of 2025
• Achieve a 28% reduction in absolute Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions
7, 8, 9
13
by the end of 2030
• Achieve a 15% reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by the
7, 8, 9
7, 13
end of 2030
• Reduce our water use intensity by 30% in all extremely high-stress
7, 8, 9
6
geographies where we manufacture products by the end of 2030
• Achieve 100% avoidance of waste to landfill by the end of 2030
7, 8
12
• Reduce COD or BOD by 10% from our wastewater discharges by
7, 8
6
the end of 2030
Biodiversity
• Engage with an NGO partner to identify any endangered species
7, 8, 9
15
Protection
impacted by agricultural operations from which we source raw
materials by the end of 2022
• Assess agricultural biodiversity risks for priority crops and sourcing
7, 8, 9
15
regions by the end of 2023
• Identify local partners and engage in projects to have a net positive
7, 8, 9
15
impact on any endangered species impacted by our supply chain by
the end of 2025
• Implement biodiversity conservation programs in all crop sourcing
7, 8, 9
15
areas located in biodiversity hotspots by the end of 2025
• Achieve zero deforestation, or 100% sustainable use of forest-based
7, 8, 9
15
resources, by the end of 2030
6
Connected Life
Planet
Life
ON TRACK
SLOWER PROGRESS
NOT YET STARTED
Everyday
Connected
ELEMENT
GOALS
STATUS
UNGC
UN SDG
Life
Life
Sustainable &
ALIGNMENT
ALIGNMENT
AllLife
• 100% of global waxy corn supply sustainably sourced by the end
9
15
Regenerative
of 2022
Agriculture
Sustainability
• 100% of Tier 1 priority crops sustainably sourced by the end of 2025
9
15
• Implement water conservation projects with growers in 100% of
9
15
Goals Progress
extremely high water stressed sourcing geographies by the end of 2025
Summary
• Confirm that 100% of our agricultural supply is not using pesticides
9
15
of concern (as defined by the
World Health Organization) by the end
of 2025
• Educate growers and/or implement integrated pest management in at
9
15
least 70% of our agricultural supply chain by the end of 2027
• 100% of our Tier 1 and 2 priority crops sustainably sourced by the end
9
15
of 2030
Food Security
• Implement five product or supply chain initiatives in support of
2
plant-based or alternative proteins by the end of 2025
• Catalyze food waste awareness and reduction by implementing at
least five projects with customers and/or suppliers to minimize food 12 waste in our supply chain by the end of 2025
• Implement agricultural efficiency initiatives in support of smallholder
2
farmers in 100% of applicable geographies in our supply chain by
the end of 2027
7
Connected Life
ON TRACK
PROGRESS
SLOWER
Planet
NOT YET
Life
STARTED
Everyday
Connected
ELEMENT
GOALS
STATUS
Life
Life
AllLife
Community
• Enact programs in 100% of the communities where we produce
Impact
products to help eradicate childhood hunger by the end of 2025
Sustainability
• Enact programs to support education and/or educational gender
the end of 2025
equality in 100% of our operational areas with low graduation rates by
Goals Progress
extremely high water stress communities where we produce products
Summary
• Enact programs in support of local water conservation in 100% of
by the end of 2027
• Enact initiatives to support women entrepreneurs in 100% of
the communities in which we operate that have a high gender
equality imbalance
2
4, 5
6
5
8
Materiality Matrix
Ingredion Sustainability Materiality Matrix Ingredion's materiality assessment was based on both a passive and active approach. We have benchmarked publicly available data for customers and other companies within our industry, examining the topics that appear most frequently in their publicly available sustainability communications. Additionally, we have actively engaged in stakeholder discussions with customers, investors, non-governmentorganizations (NGOs), trade associations and members of our communities to understand those aspects of sustainability most important to them. We evaluate our efforts and progress against external standards such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Taskforce on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosure (TCFD) and other similar mechanisms that enable us to benchmark relevant sustainability topics.
In 2023, Ingredion began work with Accenture to conduct a double-materiality assessment aligned with the requirements of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This process included engagement with subject matter experts within Ingredion, as well as input from customers, investors and NGOs related to our business. In addition to this, the process included Accenture's 360 Value assessment, which uses AI to assess material topics within an industry. Our double-materiality assessment is expected to be completed in 2024, which will support our data collection in 2025 for required reporting in calendar year 2026.
Ingredion
VERY HIGH
Relevance to
HIGH
MODERATE
Continuous
People &
Climate
Improvement
Product Safety
Change
Inclusion +
Water
Belonging
Stewardship
Business
Sustainable &
Integrity
Regenerative
Agriculture
Renewable
Innovation
Energy
Human Rights -
Human Rights -
Ingredion Operations
Suppliers
Employee
Community
Training
Impact
Sustainability
Food
Reporting
Security
Indigenous
Biodiversity
Populations
Protection
MODERATE
HIGH
VERY HIGH
Relevance to stakeholders
Everyday
Life
Planet
Life
Connected
Life
Governance
9
Everyday Life.
