Continued Growth

in Sustainability

I am proud to share with you Ingredion's 2023 Sustainability Report, which serves both as an update on our progress and an opportunity to revisit various purposeful goals and commitments across the entire spectrum of our sustainability program. I am also proud of the advances we continue to make against our 2030 All Life Plan. As just a small sample of the many achievements you will read about in this report, we have sustainably sourced two-thirds of our Tier 1 priority crops on our way to reaching our target of 100% by 2025, and we have achieved an absolute carbon emissions reduction of 22% versus our goal of 28% by 2030.

In 2023, we also enhanced our business strategy to sharpen our focus and align with the needs of consumers and our industry as a whole. As we worked across the various functions and regions in our organization, sustainability continued to emerge as a key enabler in driving growth for our business. This aligns with our continued investment in sustainability, both in how we operate our manufacturing facilities as well as how we engage with our customers. Evidence of that commitment includes the commissioning of biomass boilers in Brazil, solar installations at various sites globally and ongoing co-investments in regenerative agriculture with strategic customers.