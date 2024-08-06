*Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP financial measures. See section II of the Supplemental Financial Information entitled "Non-GAAP Information" following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Last quarter marked the launch of our Cost2Compete program, aimed at achieving $50 million in run-rate savings by the end of 2025. Our initiatives to date have realized $18 million in run-rate savings, which will provide additional leverage for the remainder of the year," Zallie concluded.

"In the quarter, we also deployed strategic capital to support future organic growth in texture solutions, and in line with our sugar reduction strategy, we further increased our ownership in PureCircle to 98%. Our organization is benefiting from our new segments as we increasingly leverage our global operating model and drive innovative ways to strengthen customer engagements for future growth. Our Driving Growth Roadmap continues to guide our strategic actions to create long-term shareholder value."

"In the second quarter, Ingredion achieved significant growth, led by Texture & Healthful Solutions, which experienced 8% sales volume growth year over year," stated Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. "Additionally, our Food & Industrial segments were well positioned to respond to robust customer demand and delivered exceptionally strong profit growth."

WESTCHESTER, Ill., August 6, 2024 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today reported results for the second quarter of 2024. The results, reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, include items that are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the quarter were 34.8% and 25.4%, respectively, compared to 25.1% and 28.3%, respectively, in the

Second quarter reported and adjusted operating income were $240 million and $270 million. The difference in reported operating income versus adjusted in the period was primarily attributable to the impairment of an equity method investment and the impact of tornado damage to a U.S. warehouse. Adjusted operating income increased 8% versus the prior year driven by lower raw material and input costs and higher volume, partially offset by price mix. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were down 4% and up 8%, respectively, from the same periods last year.

The Company anticipates adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.70 to $10.20. Excluding the effects of the sale of the South Korea business, the Company expects full-year 2024 net sales to be down low single- digits, reflecting the pass-through of lower corn values. Reported and adjusted operating income is expected to be up mid-single-digits.

The Company now expects its full-year 2024 reported EPS to be in the range of $10.20 to $10.70, which includes the impact of the gain on the sale of the South Korea business completed on February 1, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, excluding the effects of the sale of the South Korea business, the Company expects net sales to be flat, and reported and adjusted operating income to be up high-double-digits.

In the first half of 2024, the Company paid $104 million in dividends to shareholders and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share that was paid on July 23, 2024. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $65 million of outstanding shares of common stock.

For full-year 2024, the Company now expects a reported and adjusted effective tax rate of 27.0% to 28.0%, and 26.5% to 27.5%, respectively.

Cash from operations for full-year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $800 million to $950 million. Capital expenditures for the full year are still expected to be approximately $340 million.

Ingredion will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8 a.m. CT/ 9 a.m. ET, hosted by Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call will be webcast in real-time and can be accessed at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. A presentation containing additional financial and operating information will be accessible through the Company's website and available to download a few hours prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available for a limited time at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value- added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-createswith customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visitingredion.comfor more information and the latest Company news.

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Ingredion intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among others, any statements regarding our expectations for full-year 2024 reported and adjusted earnings per share, net sales, reported and adjusted operating income, corporate costs, reported and adjusted effective tax rate, cash from operations, and capital expenditures, our expectations for third quarter 2024 net sales and reported and adjusted operating income, and any other statements regarding our prospects and our future operations, financial condition, volumes, cash flows, expenses or other financial items, including management's plans or strategies and objectives for any of the foregoing and any assumptions, expectations, or beliefs underlying any of the foregoing.

These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "project," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "continue," "pro forma," "forecast," "outlook," "propels," "opportunities," "potential," "provisional," or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. All statements other than statements of historical facts therein are "forward-looking statements."

These statements are based on current circumstances or expectations, but are subject to certain inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control. Although we believe our expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that no assurance can be given that our expectations will prove correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by these statements, based on various risks and uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts and actions arising from them, including the impacts on the availability and prices of raw materials and energy supplies, supply chain interruptions, and volatility in foreign exchange and interest rates; changing consumer consumption preferences that may lessen demand for products we make; the effects of global economic conditions and the general political, economic, business, and market conditions that affect customers and consumers in the various geographic regions and countries in which we buy our raw materials or manufacture or sell our products, and the impact these factors may have on our sales volumes, the pricing of our products and our ability to collect our receivables from customers;