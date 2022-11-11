Ingredion Incorporated : 3Q 2022 Earnings Transcript

NOVEMBER 03, 2022 / 1:00PM, INGR.N - Q3 2022 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

This is a tremendous testament to our team's ability to innovate and meet consumers' changing needs for nutrition and sustainability in this product category.

Now I'd like to speak to a few examples of how we're creating future growth momentum in specialty texturizers and sugar reduction as well as creating value from our sustainability partnership efforts with customers. First, I want to emphasize the notable achievement of our China team to commission our new specialty modified facility in Shandong, China on time, overcoming numerous challenges such as COVID lockdowns and equipment delays. In July, we commenced production at our new facility which significantly expands our capacity and capabilities for specialty modified starches. We are now the largest producer of modified starches in China which positions us well to meet the growing customer demand for these highly functional texturizing solutions.

And as a reminder, as we noted at our Investor Day, modified starch consumption per capita in China is significantly less than the U.S. or Europe. Thus, with a consumer market of 1.5 billion people, this is an exciting long-term growth opportunity for our company.

Turning now to sugar reduction. We delivered strong double-digit growth in the quarter led by PureCircle. Customer wins, effective pricing strategies and innovative solutions produced 19% net sales growth and positive operating income. And we are continuing to see strong growth for our sugar reduction franchise worldwide. Supporting future momentum, we recently received EU approval for our bioconverted Reb M further positioning us to grow in Europe, which currently accounts for approximately 25% of PureCircle's net sales. This approval adds to our excitement about our growth prospects for high-intensity natural sweeteners in Europe.

Consistent with our strategic intent and our agreement when we acquired PureCircle, we are pleased to share that we have further increased our ownership of PureCircle to 85% from our original 75% ownership stake. And we anticipate additional increases to our ownership over the next 3 years.

Turning now to our sustainability progress. In the third quarter, we achieved 42% sustainably sourced agricultural inputs, up from 33% at the beginning of the year. Our goal, as you may recall, is to achieve 100% sustainable sourcing for our 5 priority crops by 2025. In addition, as part of our sustainability efforts, Ingredion is pleased to be the first major food ingredients company to engage with HowGood, the world's largest data platform for sustainable food, beverage and personal care offerings. Our relationship will deliver increased transparency through scorecards for our ingredients. Ultimately, this will help our customers by giving them the critical data they need to select ingredients that meet sustainability targets for the products they are developing. We anticipate that transparency around our ingredients will better enable our customers to innovate for the growing demand for more sustainable products.

Let me now comment on the macro environment and highlight some of the risks and opportunities we see on the horizon. As you've heard today, our teams have done a great job of offsetting inflationary and foreign exchange headwinds while overcoming supply chain challenges to deliver growth. We expect these pressures to continue, but we believe we are well positioned to manage them.

First, while COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions in China were less of an issue in quarter 3, intermittent supply chain challenges remain. Rail, labor issues, along with sporadic reductions to our preferred shipping modes, have, at times, required us to spend elevated amounts to deliver products to customers on time. Our supply chain and commercial teams continue to navigate this dynamic environment.

Second, regarding inflation. We remain committed to offsetting additional costs through a combination of pricing and productivity improvements from operations. We have demonstrated a track record of effectively managing price risk, and this remains a priority.

Third, foreign exchange continues to be an increasingly important factor for global companies as the dollar strengthens. Our business model has historically allowed us to offset currency impacts quite well over a 3- to 6-month period, and we're confident in our ability to continue to do so.

Lastly, we are watching very closely consumers' buying behavior and price elasticity. It's important to remember that we serve customers across both branded and private label as well as across retail and food service. That diversity mitigates volume risk by enabling us to benefit when one sector strengthens while another contracts.

