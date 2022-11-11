Ingredion Incorporated : 3Q 2022 Earnings Transcript

INGR reported YTD net sales of almost $6b, reported operating income of $605m and reported EPS of $5.63. 3Q22 net sales were $2.023b, reported operating income was $182m and reported EPS was $1.59. Expects 2022 net sales to be up mid double digits and adjusted EPS to be $7.00-7.45.
James Derek Gray Ingredion Incorporated - Executive VP & CFO
James P. Zallie Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director
Noah Weiss
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Adam L. Samuelson Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Benjamin M. Theurer Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director
Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst
Kenneth Bryan Zaslow BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Senior Equity Food & Beverage Analyst Robert Bain Moskow Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2022 Ingredion Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Noah Weiss
Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. I'm delighted to have joined Ingredion at such an exciting time for the company, and I'm glad to be part of such a terrific organization. It is great to connect with you all virtually this morning. And for those I haven't met yet, I look forward to meeting you soon.
On today's call are Jim Zallie, our President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and CFO.
The press release issued today, and the presentation will reference for our third quarter results can be found on our website, ingredion.com, in the Investors section.
As a reminder, our comments within the presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those estimated in the forward-looking statements, and Ingredion assumes no obligation to update them in the future as or if circumstances change.
Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during today's conference call or in this morning's press release can be found in the company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 8-K.
During this call, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating income and adjusted effective tax rate, which are reconciled to U.S. GAAP measures in Note 2 non-GAAP information included in our press release and in today's presentation appendix.
Now I'm pleased to turn the call over to Jim Zallie.
James P. Zallie - Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Noah, and good morning, everyone. We had another strong quarter, and I'm pleased to discuss our continued progress and the momentum we are building in the business. For the third quarter, we delivered excellent top line performance, achieving 15% net sales growth, up 19% on a constant currency basis. Our team has continued to do an outstanding job managing inflation by offsetting higher corn and other input costs as well as foreign exchange impacts.
Our third quarter results validated these efforts. We expanded our gross margins and grew adjusted operating income by 17% year-over-year, which was up 23% on a constant currency basis. Looking at our net sales performance in a little more detail. Across all 4 regions, comparable net sales demonstrated considerable strength in the third quarter. Notably, a few of our businesses achieved record all-time sales levels, including Brazil and China, to name 2 of our most important markets.
Our commercial teams addressed head-on persistent global challenges such as input cost inflation, foreign exchange weakness and continued supply chain pressures. Our operations and supply chain teams remained intensely focused on getting our ingredients to our customers when and where they need them.
Now turning to our strategic pillars. Our 4 strategic pillars continue to guide our execution and drive our business momentum, and I am once again proud of what our team accomplished during the quarter.
Starting with Specialties. This business grew mid-double digits in the first 9 months and continue to demonstrate strong top line growth in the quarter. All 5 growth platforms performed well with texturizing ingredients and sugar reduction as standouts. Additionally, plant-based protein sales were up strongly in the quarter and are now more than 145% greater year-to-date. Excitingly, we also commissioned our Shandong, China production facility in July and are ramping up both production and sales. This plant has come online at a perfect time as it enables us to leverage and flex our new network capacity to support our European customers who are concerned about anticipated industry shortages for some starch products due to the severe summer drought.
Moving to commercial excellence. Our teams remain nimble in adapting to a fluid business environment. Our pricing centers of excellence have been instrumental in managing in-year inflationary pressures to deliver almost $950 million in price mix increases year-to-date. Additionally, we expanded our online customer portal to provide better tools and deeper engagement with our customers, enabling them, for example, to readily access real-time order and shipping details.
Regarding our third strategic pillar, cost competitiveness through operational excellence. As I mentioned last quarter, we have implemented expanded hedging strategies to reduce the in-year volatility of corn costs. Since February, and the start of the Ukraine conflict, we have witnessed a global increase in the cost of corn and other agricultural commodities. We believe our hedging strategies have flattened our exposure to raw material cost fluctuations, both in Q3 and for the remainder of the year.
In our global operations, we have deployed a digital capability to model supply chain flows that minimize costs and maximize returns under different considerations such as excess demand and capacity or service constraints. This allows us to optimize our cost to serve while meeting demand and managing supply constraints.
Additionally, we are mitigating regional disruptions of grain supplies due to weather-related events and the Ukraine conflict by leveraging our global procurement and supply chain network to address gaps quickly as they arise. This is a significant achievement on the part of our global ag supply business continuity team, and I'd like to recognize their extraordinary efforts during these times.
Lastly, as it relates to our purpose-driven and people-centric growth culture. Among the highlights during the quarter, our ultra-performance line of plant-based protein concentrates was selected Best Plant-Based Sustainability winner for product innovation at the World Plant-Based expo.
This is a tremendous testament to our team's ability to innovate and meet consumers' changing needs for nutrition and sustainability in this product category.
Now I'd like to speak to a few examples of how we're creating future growth momentum in specialty texturizers and sugar reduction as well as creating value from our sustainability partnership efforts with customers. First, I want to emphasize the notable achievement of our China team to commission our new specialty modified facility in Shandong, China on time, overcoming numerous challenges such as COVID lockdowns and equipment delays. In July, we commenced production at our new facility which significantly expands our capacity and capabilities for specialty modified starches. We are now the largest producer of modified starches in China which positions us well to meet the growing customer demand for these highly functional texturizing solutions.
And as a reminder, as we noted at our Investor Day, modified starch consumption per capita in China is significantly less than the U.S. or Europe. Thus, with a consumer market of 1.5 billion people, this is an exciting long-term growth opportunity for our company.
Turning now to sugar reduction. We delivered strong double-digit growth in the quarter led by PureCircle. Customer wins, effective pricing strategies and innovative solutions produced 19% net sales growth and positive operating income. And we are continuing to see strong growth for our sugar reduction franchise worldwide. Supporting future momentum, we recently received EU approval for our bioconverted Reb M further positioning us to grow in Europe, which currently accounts for approximately 25% of PureCircle's net sales. This approval adds to our excitement about our growth prospects for high-intensity natural sweeteners in Europe.
Consistent with our strategic intent and our agreement when we acquired PureCircle, we are pleased to share that we have further increased our ownership of PureCircle to 85% from our original 75% ownership stake. And we anticipate additional increases to our ownership over the next 3 years.
Turning now to our sustainability progress. In the third quarter, we achieved 42% sustainably sourced agricultural inputs, up from 33% at the beginning of the year. Our goal, as you may recall, is to achieve 100% sustainable sourcing for our 5 priority crops by 2025. In addition, as part of our sustainability efforts, Ingredion is pleased to be the first major food ingredients company to engage with HowGood, the world's largest data platform for sustainable food, beverage and personal care offerings. Our relationship will deliver increased transparency through scorecards for our ingredients. Ultimately, this will help our customers by giving them the critical data they need to select ingredients that meet sustainability targets for the products they are developing. We anticipate that transparency around our ingredients will better enable our customers to innovate for the growing demand for more sustainable products.
Let me now comment on the macro environment and highlight some of the risks and opportunities we see on the horizon. As you've heard today, our teams have done a great job of offsetting inflationary and foreign exchange headwinds while overcoming supply chain challenges to deliver growth. We expect these pressures to continue, but we believe we are well positioned to manage them.
First, while COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions in China were less of an issue in quarter 3, intermittent supply chain challenges remain. Rail, labor issues, along with sporadic reductions to our preferred shipping modes, have, at times, required us to spend elevated amounts to deliver products to customers on time. Our supply chain and commercial teams continue to navigate this dynamic environment.
Second, regarding inflation. We remain committed to offsetting additional costs through a combination of pricing and productivity improvements from operations. We have demonstrated a track record of effectively managing price risk, and this remains a priority.
Third, foreign exchange continues to be an increasingly important factor for global companies as the dollar strengthens. Our business model has historically allowed us to offset currency impacts quite well over a 3- to 6-month period, and we're confident in our ability to continue to do so.
Lastly, we are watching very closely consumers' buying behavior and price elasticity. It's important to remember that we serve customers across both branded and private label as well as across retail and food service. That diversity mitigates volume risk by enabling us to benefit when one sector strengthens while another contracts.
Thank you, Jim, and good morning to everyone. Starting first with our Q3 regional performance. North America net sales were up 17% when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was driven by strong price mix, which was achieved in 2 parts. First, during contracting last fall, which anticipated inflation; and second, due to dynamic in-year price adjustments for freight costs and spot pricing for volumes beyond contract commitments.
North America operating income was $126 million, up $6 million versus the prior year. The increase in operating income was driven by strong price mix that more than offset change in input costs. In South America, reported net sales were up 13% versus prior year, which includes the impact of the Argentina JV presentation change.
On a comparable basis, net sales in the quarter would have been up 21% excluding the contribution of Argentina to the JV in the prior year.
South America operating income was $48 million, up $13 million with favorability being driven by stronger performance in Andean and Brazil as well as positive contribution from the Argentina JV. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income was up 43% in the quarter.
Moving to Asia Pacific. Net sales were up 13% in the quarter. Absent foreign exchange, sales were up 23%. Asia Pacific operating income was $27 million, up $6 million versus prior year, with favorable price mix that more than offset higher input costs and foreign exchange impacts. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income was up 43% in the quarter.
In EMEA, net sales increased 9% for the quarter. And absent foreign exchange impacts, net sales were up 27%. EMEA operating income was $30 million for the quarter, up $7 million compared to prior year due to resilient performance in Europe, which was partially offset by higher corn costs and supply chain challenges in Pakistan as well as foreign exchange headwinds. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income was up 52% in the quarter.
Moving to our net income statement. Net sales of $2.023 billion were up 15% for the quarter versus prior year. Gross profit dollars and margins were higher year-over-year, up 20 basis points from Q3 last year. Reported operating income was $182 million, and adjusted operating income was $191 million. Reported operating income was lower than adjusted operating income primarily for costs pertaining to the work stoppage at our Cedar Rapids facility. Importantly, the plant is now operating well under our business continuity plan and is steadily increasing production to meet customers' needs.
Our third quarter reported and adjusted earnings per share were $1.59 and $1.73, respectively, for the period.
I'd like to spend a moment highlighting gross profit performance as I think there are some aspects to this part of our story that can be easily missed. As I have mentioned previously, our business model, when measured by gross margin percentage, is impacted by rising and falling corn prices. In rising corn price cycles, historically, our pricing has lagged the change in the cost of corn, and consequently, our gross margin percentage has been impacted.
What was [happening] in this quarter. We have been working pricing and our hedging strategies to flatten the impacts of changing corn values on the quarterly layout of our costs. Here, you can see that we have expanded gross profit margins even though the corn costs increased year-over-year by 16% as measured by the change in the U.S. benchmark.
Turning to our Q3 net sales bridge. We achieved strong price mix of $335 million, including the pass-through of higher corn and input costs. The sales volume increase of $14 million was driven by volume increases in each of the regions and offset by $18 million decrease due to the presentation change related to the Argentina joint venture.
Ingredion Incorporated published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 18:31:03 UTC.