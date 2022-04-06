Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingredion Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGR   US4571871023

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(INGR)
  Report
Ingredion Incorporated : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gray James D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ingredion Inc [INGR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive VP and CFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5 WESTBROOK CORPORATE CENTER
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WESTCHESTER IL 60154
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-02-18 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Gray James D
5 WESTBROOK CORPORATE CENTER

WESTCHESTER, IL60154

Executive VP and CFO
Signatures
Michael N. Levy, attorney-in-fact 2022-04-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Filing corrects an error in the number of options previously reported to add an additional 602 options.
(2) These options will vest in three equal annual installments on February 16, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ingredion Incorporated published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 546 M - -
Net income 2022 456 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 5 962 M 5 962 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart INGREDION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ingredion Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGREDION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 89,36 $
Average target price 106,83 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Zallie EVP-Global Specialties & President-EMEA
James Derek Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Kenny Chairman
Robert O. Border Chief Information Officer
Eric Seip Chief Supply Chain Officer & SVP-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGREDION INCORPORATED-7.53%5 962
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.03%367 276
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.98%87 479
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.49%51 129
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.28%48 494
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.89%44 827