WESTCHESTER, Ill., (April 30, 2024) - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a global provider of specialty ingredients and innovation leader in plant-based sugar reduction, today announced the launch of PURECIRCLE™ Clean Taste Solubility Solution (CTSS). This breakthrough clean label stevia innovation is more than 100 times more soluble than Reb M stevia and carries unparalleled taste performance compared to artificial sweeteners and other stevia ingredients according to a global consumer panel and extensive sensory testing*.

The first-of-its-kind, natural origin sweetener mimics the sensory performance of sugar without the need for any additives in the manufacturing process. CTSS enables 100 percent sugar reduction, and is ideal for use in beverages, fruit preps, syrups, liquid concentrates, bars and sauces.

"Food and beverage brands have been limited historically in achieving their desired levels of sugar reduction with plant-based sweeteners due to solubility challenges during the production process. With PURECIRCLE™ Clean Taste Solubility Solution, we've overcome this challenge with a stevia-only ingredient that differs from other current market offerings which leverage additives to make their solutions more soluble," said Nate Yates, CEO of PureCircle™ by Ingredion. "This premier ingredient innovation delivers the same sweet taste as sugar with significantly less linger than traditional stevia or artificial sweeteners."

In addition to alternative stevia ingredients, CTSS is even more soluble than common artificial sweeteners, like aspartame, in achieving the highest level of sugar reduction with a non-GMO, non-caloric sweetener ingredient which is easy to use. This ensures food and beverage manufacturers have no additional steps or interruptions to their production process when formulating for reduced sugar products.

More consumers are taking an active role in their health and wellness journey, with over two-thirds of global consumers willing to pay more for sugar reduction claims on the product they purchase, according to Ingredion's 2023 ATLAS proprietary consumer research. Additionally, 46 percent of consumers say that sugar continues to be the number one ingredient they are reducing in their diet, per a 2023 Statista survey.

Consumer preferences for sweet taste has evolved over the last 15 years. Some consumers have acclimated to the taste profile of diet drinks, while others are now searching for less sweet products compared to the past.

Last year, PureCircle unveiled its new Clean Taste Solutions line of products, which are non-GMO stevia solutions tailored to achieve optimized taste performance based on a food and beverage brand's product category and sugar reduction target. CTSS is the latest innovation advancing the possibilities for better-for-you products.

Further information on the benefits and potential applications of CTSS - as well as other Ingredion sugar reduction offerings - can be found on Ingredion.com.

###

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit Ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

*Ingredion Proprietary Consumer and Sensory Research (2024)