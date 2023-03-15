Advanced search
    INGR   US4571871023

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(INGR)
03:58:49 2023-03-15 pm EDT
94.99 USD   -2.33%
Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 per Share

03/15/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 25, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2023.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 121 M - -
Net income 2023 539 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 6 415 M 6 415 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 700
Free-Float 83,3%
Managers and Directors
James P. Zallie EVP-Global Specialties & President-EMEA
James Derek Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Kenny Chairman
Robert O. Border Chief Information Officer
Eric Seip Chief Supply Chain Officer & SVP-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGREDION INCORPORATED-0.68%6 415
NESTLÉ S.A.0.02%312 277
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.54%90 374
THE HERSHEY COMPANY4.50%49 377
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.40%47 263
KRAFT HEINZ-6.31%46 722