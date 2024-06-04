WESTCHESTER, Illinois, USA (June 4, 2024) - Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, announced that Kerr by Ingredion will be offering a selection of products from its fruit and vegetable portfolio that are Upcycled Certified to customers for purchase. The certification will allow Kerr to provide customers with more sustainable growth solutions that appeal to a wider consumer base.

"Sustainability is incredibly important to us at Kerr by Ingredion," said Gabriel Pereira, commercial director. "We're excited to offer a broad selection of Upcycled Certified products from our portfolio. This certification allows us not only to contribute to sustainability efforts, but also to provide additional value to our customers."



The Upcycled Certified Standard was developed by the Upcycled Food Association to reduce food waste and promote an upcycled food economy. The certification process is extensive, requiring a thorough evaluation of the entire supply chain. Companies that receive certification contribute to a renewable food chain. Initiatives such as these can lead to positive and long-lasting environmental impacts.



Kerr by Ingredion prides itself on its efforts in sustainability and has set aggressive goals to contribute to the environment. In addition to its work with Upcycled Certification, by the end of 2030, Ingredion plans on reducing Scope 1 and 2 absolute GHG emissions by 28% and water use intensity in high stress geographies by 30%.



Kerr also encourages suppliers to identify sustainable farming practices in their operations, illustrating that sustainability is of high importance to the business. Suppliers work toward efficient fertilizer usage using low-nitrogen chemicals. They also implement pollinator programs to ensure that crops are pollinated fully and effectively and that bees have a safe environment to do their work.



In additional efforts to promote sustainability, Kerr purchases imperfect watermelons that would normally be rejected for the retail market. The company also purchases dark sweet cherries that are out of retail-grade specification due to their size and color.



To learn more about the Kerr by Ingredion portfolio of fruit and vegetable juices, purees, concentrates, essences, distillates and custom formulations, contact Kerr by Ingredion at +1-800-910-5377 or visit kerrbyingredion.com.



About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

