Ingredion Incorporated : Q&A from 2024 Annual Meeting
May 29, 2024 at 03:17 pm EDT
QUESTION AND ANSWER
FROM 2024 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
The Company has in place a majority vote director election standard. Could you describe the Board's post-election process to determine the continued status of an incumbent director that fails to be reelected?
(Jim Zallie, CEO, speaking) This question is presently hypothetical because, to the best of my knowledge, Ingredion has never had a director candidate fail to win a vote in an uncontested election. That being said, I want to turn it over to our Chief Legal Officer Tanya [Jaeger de Foras] to add a little bit more fulsome response to that question.
(Tanya Jaeger de Foras, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer, speaking) Indeed. So, the question of electing or of confirming a director who failed to receive at least 50% of the stockholder vote in an uncontested election, were that to occur, would only happen if the board believed in their reasonable business judgment, that there was a reason to retain the director in question, based upon their experience, qualifications, attributes, and skills. Any decision to retain such a director would happen with complete transparency to investors and the general public, as Ingredion would be required by its bylaws to make a public disclosure of the reasons why the director was retained. In addition, it's worthy to note that our current process is the same one followed by a majority of the S&P 500. We will continue to monitor the marketplace, but, for now, our current process is the most common approach taken by major public companies.
