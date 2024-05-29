(

Jim Zallie, CEO, speaking

(

) Indeed. So, the question of electing or of confirming a director who failed to receive at least 50% of the stockholder vote in an uncontested election, were that to occur, would only happen if the board believed in their reasonable business judgment, that there was a reason to retain the director in question, based upon their experience, qualifications, attributes, and skills. Any decision to retain such a director would happen with complete transparency to investors and the general public, as Ingredion would be required by its bylaws to make a public disclosure of the reasons why the director was retained. In addition, it's worthy to note that our current process is the same one followed by a majority of the S&P 500. We will continue to monitor the marketplace, but, for now, our current process is the most common approach taken by major public companies.