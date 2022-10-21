Ingredion Incorporated : Statement on Cedar Rapids, Iowa Labor Dispute

From the very start of these negotiations, Ingredion has been committed to reaching an agreement that provides very competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and enhanced conditions for our people to ensure the successful operation of the Cedar Rapids facility, its continued vital role in the community, and its ongoing support of Iowa farmers.

We have negotiated in good faith and on a regular basis with the union, exchanging numerous proposals and enlisting a federal mediator. Despite our extensive efforts, an agreement was not reached in advance of the August 1 contract expiration, and the union immediately commenced a work stoppage.

The Company's latest offer incorporated feedback from the union and included numerous adjustments to our previous proposals, was very favorable and achieved many mutually beneficial items, including increased pay and an enhanced benefits package.

In response to the work stoppage, we enacted our business continuity plan and are continuing to operate the facility to fulfill our customers' orders and mitigate the impact on our operations. Our top priority is the safety and security of our employees operating the facility, the community members of Cedar Rapids, and our suppliers making deliveries to our facility.

As we have formally communicated to the union, Ingredion stands ready to further our discussions with the objective of reaching an agreement that is fair and allows for the opportunity to sustainably build on the facility's proud 128-year history.