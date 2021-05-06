Ingredion Incorporated : 1Q 2021 Earnings Transcript

MAY 04, 2021 / 1:00PM, INGR.N - Q1 2021 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

James P. Zallie - Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Tiffany, and good morning, everyone. We started the year off very well, delivering excellent financial results in the quarter and positioning us for an exceptionally strong first half.

For the quarter, global net sales were up 5% compared to the year-ago period. The increase was driven by higher volumes in Asia Pacific and South America, as well as the inclusion of PureCircle. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was up in all four regions, led by exceptionally strong performance in South America, which was up 20% year-over-year.

Our execution in Asia Pacific was excellent as we began to lap the impacts of the pandemic from the prior year. North America also grew operating income by 7%, benefiting from lower net corn costs and the delivery of substantial Cost Smart savings. Notably, volumes in North America continue to recover from the impact of last year's COVID-19 restrictions.

Global net sales growth of 5% was led by Asia Pacific where a combination of the inclusion of PureCircle sales, organic growth and the lapping of prior year COVID-19 impacts contributed to 24% net sales growth.

South America had a fantastic quarter with year-over-year growth of 15%, followed by EMEA with 5% growth. North America closed the quarter with net sales down slightly, reflecting foodservice traffic that is picking up but has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

We continue to make progress against our strategic pillars and are pleased to share some highlights with you. Specialty ingredients remained a bright spot, with particularly strong net sales growth in both Asia Pacific and South America.

The PureCircle and Verdient acquisitions are enabling us to capitalize on growth opportunities in sugar reduction and plant-based foods with significant year-over-year net sales growth achieved in both platforms.

In the first quarter, we strengthened the strategic pillar of commercial excellence by introducing our customer-focused Be What's Next brand positioning. This reflects our passion and mission to innovate and co-create with our customers to bring them new and novel ideas and solutions. Jim will address our progress on Cost Smart in his remarks, and I will expand later on how our team is reimagining the future of work with customer centricity, speed and agility.

Now let me share with you some exciting highlights from our plant-based protein growth platform. In March, we virtually welcomed more than 700 attendees, including over 500 customers from 28 countries to our South Sioux City manufacturing facility, which produces pulse-based protein isolates. We were delighted with the breadth of ingredient interest, request for samples and new product development opportunities, which has come from the many discussions we have had with new and existing customers. These activities, along with the growing sales pipeline, are exciting leading indicators for future sales growth.

We are also pleased to report that we are in the final stages of completing mechanical and operations testing and obtaining food-grade certification at our Vanscoy plant for our new range of pulse-based protein flowers and concentrates. Our ability to formulate with and supply a complete range of protein-based flowers, concentrates and isolates makes us an attractive development partner to fast-growing,plant-based foods companies.

On April 1st, we completed the acquisition of KaTech headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, which is very close to our European headquarters in Hamburg. We are pleased to welcome this innovative team of creative application specialists, who develop customized ingredient blends that enhance texture and provide stabilization, particularly in dairy, dairy alternatives, bakery and savory applications.

KaTech is a great acquisition that complements our existing specialty ingredient portfolio. It expands our food systems platform with a comprehensive suite of innovative capabilities that assist food and beverage manufacturers with product formulation, ingredient functionality and technical assistance. It also adds a European hub to complement our existing U.S. and Asia food systems operations.

Yesterday, we announced an exciting, exclusive manufacturing, marketing and sales partnership with a leading synthetic biotechnology company, Amyris, to produce and market a great-tasting sugar reduction ingredient, Reb M, which is derived from fermentation. The Amyris relationship

3

