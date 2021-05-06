Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ingredion Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGR   US4571871023

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(INGR)
  Report
Ingredion Incorporated : 1Q 2021 Earnings Transcript

05/06/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS

EDITED TRANSCRIPT

INGR.N - Q1 2021 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

EVENT DATE/TIME: MAY 04, 2021 / 1:00PM GMT

OVERVIEW:

Co. reported 1Q21 net sales of $1.614b, reported operating loss of $170m and reported loss per share of $3.66. Expects 2021 net sales to be up low-double digits. Expects 2Q21 net sales to be up 20-30%

MAY 04, 2021 / 1:00PM, INGR.N - Q1 2021 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S

James Derek Gray Ingredion Incorporated - Principal Accounting Officer, Executive VP & CFO

James P. Zallie Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director

Tiffany Willis Ingredion Incorporated - VP of IR & Corporate Communications Officer

C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S

Adam L. Samuelson Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst

Robert Bain Moskow Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

P R E S E N T A T I O N

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2021 Ingredion, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tiffany Willis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Officer. Please go ahead.

Tiffany Willis - Ingredion Incorporated - VP of IR & Corporate Communications Officer

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. I'm Tiffany Willis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Officer.

On today's call are Jim Zallie, our President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued our results today in a press release that can be found on our website, ingredion.com, in the Investors section. The slides accompanying this presentation can also be found on the website and were posted today for your convenience.

As a reminder, our comments within this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. And Ingredion assumes no obligation to update them in the future as or if circumstances change.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during today's conference call or in this morning's press release can be found in the company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

During this call, we also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating income and adjusted effective tax rate, which are reconciled to U.S. GAAP measures in Note 2, non-GAAP information, included in our press release and in today's presentation appendix.

And with that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Jim Zallie.

MAY 04, 2021 / 1:00PM, INGR.N - Q1 2021 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

James P. Zallie - Ingredion Incorporated - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Tiffany, and good morning, everyone. We started the year off very well, delivering excellent financial results in the quarter and positioning us for an exceptionally strong first half.

For the quarter, global net sales were up 5% compared to the year-ago period. The increase was driven by higher volumes in Asia Pacific and South America, as well as the inclusion of PureCircle. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was up in all four regions, led by exceptionally strong performance in South America, which was up 20% year-over-year.

Our execution in Asia Pacific was excellent as we began to lap the impacts of the pandemic from the prior year. North America also grew operating income by 7%, benefiting from lower net corn costs and the delivery of substantial Cost Smart savings. Notably, volumes in North America continue to recover from the impact of last year's COVID-19 restrictions.

Global net sales growth of 5% was led by Asia Pacific where a combination of the inclusion of PureCircle sales, organic growth and the lapping of prior year COVID-19 impacts contributed to 24% net sales growth.

South America had a fantastic quarter with year-over-year growth of 15%, followed by EMEA with 5% growth. North America closed the quarter with net sales down slightly, reflecting foodservice traffic that is picking up but has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

We continue to make progress against our strategic pillars and are pleased to share some highlights with you. Specialty ingredients remained a bright spot, with particularly strong net sales growth in both Asia Pacific and South America.

The PureCircle and Verdient acquisitions are enabling us to capitalize on growth opportunities in sugar reduction and plant-based foods with significant year-over-year net sales growth achieved in both platforms.

In the first quarter, we strengthened the strategic pillar of commercial excellence by introducing our customer-focused Be What's Next brand positioning. This reflects our passion and mission to innovate and co-create with our customers to bring them new and novel ideas and solutions. Jim will address our progress on Cost Smart in his remarks, and I will expand later on how our team is reimagining the future of work with customer centricity, speed and agility.

Now let me share with you some exciting highlights from our plant-based protein growth platform. In March, we virtually welcomed more than 700 attendees, including over 500 customers from 28 countries to our South Sioux City manufacturing facility, which produces pulse-based protein isolates. We were delighted with the breadth of ingredient interest, request for samples and new product development opportunities, which has come from the many discussions we have had with new and existing customers. These activities, along with the growing sales pipeline, are exciting leading indicators for future sales growth.

We are also pleased to report that we are in the final stages of completing mechanical and operations testing and obtaining food-grade certification at our Vanscoy plant for our new range of pulse-based protein flowers and concentrates. Our ability to formulate with and supply a complete range of protein-based flowers, concentrates and isolates makes us an attractive development partner to fast-growing,plant-based foods companies.

On April 1st, we completed the acquisition of KaTech headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, which is very close to our European headquarters in Hamburg. We are pleased to welcome this innovative team of creative application specialists, who develop customized ingredient blends that enhance texture and provide stabilization, particularly in dairy, dairy alternatives, bakery and savory applications.

KaTech is a great acquisition that complements our existing specialty ingredient portfolio. It expands our food systems platform with a comprehensive suite of innovative capabilities that assist food and beverage manufacturers with product formulation, ingredient functionality and technical assistance. It also adds a European hub to complement our existing U.S. and Asia food systems operations.

Yesterday, we announced an exciting, exclusive manufacturing, marketing and sales partnership with a leading synthetic biotechnology company, Amyris, to produce and market a great-tasting sugar reduction ingredient, Reb M, which is derived from fermentation. The Amyris relationship

MAY 04, 2021 / 1:00PM, INGR.N - Q1 2021 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

makes for a powerful combination with their leading technology and ability to develop, scale and produce fermentation-based products, combined with Ingredion's global customer reach and formulation capabilities.

Adding a fermented Reb M product to our existing PureCircle sugar reduction portfolio now provides Ingredion with the most comprehensive trifecta of leaf extract and bioconverted stevia and fermented Reb M in the world. This enables us to meet the growing needs of a global customer base that is looking now for ways to reduce sugar without compromising taste. Our relationship with Amyris may include, over time, other R&D collaborations to manufacture and market additional fermentation-based food ingredients.

As we are reimagining the future of work, we are doing so with a customer-centric mindset and a focus on speed and agility. The pandemic has enabled us to reposition how we engage with our customers. Because all of us are relying more on digital tools and digital connections, this opens a window for us to become more efficient and intimate with our customers.

We've recently relaunched our global website and are expanding our customer portals. We are actively working toward providing greater availability of on-demand technical service, live chat and virtual co-creation. This reinvention of the way we work affords us a great opportunity to improve productivity and do so in a manner that supports customer satisfaction and high employee engagement.

Now let me hand it off to Jim Gray, who will provide a financial review.

James Derek Gray - Ingredion Incorporated - Principal Accounting Officer, Executive VP & CFO

Thank you, Jim. North America net sales were down slightly for the quarter when compared to the prior year. This was partially driven by the cessation of ethanol production at our Cedar Rapids plant as well as continuing volume recovery as our customers demand returns from the effects of the pandemic on consumer mobility.

North America operating income was $134 million dollars, up 7% versus the prior year. The increase was driven by lower net corn costs due to higher co-product values realized during the quarter, favorable price/mix and lower operating expenses.

South America net sales were up 15% versus prior year. Absent foreign exchange, sales were up 25% driven by favorable price/mix including the pass-through of higher corn costs and higher volumes. South America operating income was $40 million dollars, up 54% versus prior year as favorable price/mix more than offset higher net corn costs and foreign exchange impacts. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted operating income was up 65% in the quarter.

Moving to Asia Pacific, net sales were up 24% in the quarter driven by the inclusion of PureCircle. Excluding PureCircle, Asia Pacific net sales were up 13%, benefiting from higher volumes as the region was lapping reduced demand from COVID-19 lockdowns in the first quarter of last year. Asia Pacific operating income was $25 million dollars, up 25% versus prior year, which includes a $2 million dollars operating loss for PureCircle. Excluding PureCircle, first quarter operating income was $27 million dollars, up $7 million dollars from the year ago period driven by the recovery of the South Korea and China businesses.

In EMEA, net sales increased 5% for the quarter. The increase was due to favorable foreign exchange in Europe and price/mix gains in Pakistan, which included the pass-through of higher corn costs. EMEA operating income was $31 million dollars, up 15% for the quarter. The increase was driven by better price/mix and lower net corn costs in Pakistan.

Net sales of $1.614 billion dollars were up 5% for the quarter versus prior year. Gross profit margin was 21.7%, up 80 basis points. Reported operating income was a loss of $170 million, and adjusted operating income was a positive $201 million dollars. Reported operating income was lower than adjusted operating income due to the held-for-sale impairment charge related to the Arcor joint venture in Argentina, which is anticipated to close in the third quarter of this year.

Our reported loss per share was a negative $3.66, and adjusted earnings per share was a positive $1.85.

MAY 04, 2021 / 1:00PM, INGR.N - Q1 2021 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call

Turning to our Q1 net sales bridge, a sales volume decrease of $16 million dollars was driven by the continuing recovery of demand, impacted by the pandemic in North America and Europe as well as the cessation of ethanol production at our Cedar Rapids plant. These decreases were partially offset by higher volumes in Asia Pacific and South America and the inclusion of PureCircle results.

Favorable price/mix of $86 million dollars was largely attributable to pricing actions in South America and North America, including the pass-through of higher corn costs. Notably, our South American team has been able to achieve better price/mix versus the foreign exchange losses in Q1.

Turning to net sales variance by region. In North America, net sales were down slightly versus prior year as lower volumes were partially offset by favorable price/mix. South America net sales were up 15% driven by a price/mix increase of 21%, which more than offset foreign exchange weakness.

In Asia Pacific, net sales were up 24% driven by the inclusion of PureCircle volumes and higher specialty volumes across the region. EMEA net sales were up 5% driven by favorable foreign exchange in Europe and favorable price/mix in Pakistan.

For the quarter, reported operating income decreased $323 million dollars, while adjusted operating income increased $34 million dollars. The decrease in reported operating income versus adjusted operating income is primarily due to the held-for-sale impairment charge related to the Arcor joint venture in Argentina. As Jim has highlighted, operating income was up in all four regions.

Corporate costs and total operating expense for the company were down for the quarter when compared to prior year driven by our Cost Smart savings program.

Turning to our earnings bridge, on the left side of the page, you can see the reconciliation from reported to adjusted. On the right side, operationally, we saw an increase of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The increase was driven by margin improvement of $0.33, other income of $0.04 and foreign exchange of $0.01, which were partially offset by negative $0.02 of lower volumes.

Moving to our nonoperational items, we saw a decrease of $0.10 per share for the quarter primarily driven by a higher tax rate of $0.07 per share.

Moving to cash flow, year-to-date cash provided by operations was $22 million dollars. Cash provided by operations decreased versus prior year driven by the impact of higher net sales on inventories and accounts receivables in working capital. Capital expenditures were $63 million dollars, down $35 million dollars from the prior year period due to the timing of payments for investments in our growth projects. We repurchased $14 million shares of outstanding common stock during the quarter.

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents were $576 million dollars.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates net sales to be up between 20% and 30% and adjusted operating income to be up more than net sales growth as we begin to lap prior year impacts of COVID-19 in North America, South America and EMEA. We expect net sales volume will continue to recover with increases in consumer activity and the pace and effectiveness of vaccine distribution.

For our regional outlook, we expect the following for second quarter when compared to the prior year: North America net sales to be up 15% to 25%; operating income expected to be up slightly more than net sales growth.

In South America, we expect net sales to be up 35% to 45% and operating income to be up significantly more than net sales growth.

In Asia Pacific, we anticipate net sales to be up more than 30% versus the prior year driven by the inclusion of PureCircle and the pass-through of higher corn costs.

We expect operating income to be down. Finally, for EMEA, we expect net sales to be up 20% to 30% and operating income to be up in line with net sales growth.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

