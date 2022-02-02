Log in
    INGR   US4571871023

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(INGR)
Ingredion Named to Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies List for 13th Consecutive Year

02/02/2022 | 08:34am EST
WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today was named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in the food production industry by Fortune magazine for the 13th consecutive year.

“We are truly honored to once again be recognized as one of the world’s most admired companies in our industry,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “Most importantly, we credit this recognition to our talented, diverse employees who bring the potential of people, nature, and technology to make life better for our customers, suppliers and shareholders. At Ingredion, we are guided by our purpose-led and people-centric culture, which helps fulfill our commitment to deliver innovative ingredient solutions that make a difference for consumers around the world.”

This honor highlights the Company's enduring reputation as a purpose and values-driven employer, a preferred global supplier, and a responsible corporate citizen in the communities where it operates.

FORTUNE’s “World's Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation and is developed by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry. The 2022 list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria — from investment value, innovation, and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The ranking included 640 companies in 28 countries and was based on executives who work at the companies in that group.

The complete list appears in Fortune magazine's February/March 2022 print issue and can be viewed online.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


