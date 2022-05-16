Log in
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Ingredion Incorporated, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Ingredion's Q1 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Sales Rise; Fiscal 2022 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Maintained
MT
05/05INGREDION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Ingredion Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

05/16/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, today released its 2021 sustainability report, titled “Making Life Better.” The report details the Company's progress against its 2030 global sustainability goals to address important societal and environmental sustainability challenges that will help to shape a brighter future for society, business, and the planet measured against three key pillars—Everyday Life, Planet Life, and Connected Life.

"As a purpose and values-driven Company, we are focused on creating a sustainable future and I am pleased that our sustainability progress continues to drive environmental improvements within our communities for our customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “I am proud of the commitment from our 12,000 global Ingredion employees who have shown their dedication and teamwork in support of our sustainability plan as we drive meaningful change through our practices that are focused on generating a positive, lasting impact in the communities where we live and work.”

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


