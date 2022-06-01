Log in
INGREDION INCORPORATED : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Ingredion to Webcast Investor Day on June 2, 2022 in Bridgewater, New Jersey
GL
Ingredion to Webcast Investor Day on June 2, 2022 in Bridgewater, New Jersey
GL
Ingredion to Webcast Investor Day on June 2, 2022 in Bridgewater, New Jersey

06/01/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from its Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation center in New Jersey. The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. (ET) and is expected to end at approximately 10:30 a.m. (ET).

The event will be hosted by James Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and include presentations from other members of the Company’s executive leadership team followed by a Q&A discussion. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/, in the “News and Events” section, under “Events and Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to preregister on the Company’s newsroom and log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event and will be archived for one year.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 677 M - -
Net income 2022 456 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 6 270 M 6 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Managers and Directors
James P. Zallie EVP-Global Specialties & President-EMEA
James Derek Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Kenny Chairman
Robert O. Border Chief Information Officer
Eric Seip Chief Supply Chain Officer & SVP-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INGREDION INCORPORATED-2.02%6 270
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.19%336 978
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.15%87 962
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.37%51 105
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.38%46 306
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.43%43 529