Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-06-13 10:35:34

( Stockholm, 13 June 2024) Inhalation Sciences AB (ISAB) has received its first order for a preclinical dissolution study using its high-precision DissolvIt ® technology from a returning customer who is one of the world's top 10 big pharma companies developing inhaled pharmaceuticals. The order is worth 57,000 EURO - over 600,000 SEK.

This is the first time the long-term client has requested a preclinicaldissolution study from ISAB, having previously carried out such studies using in-house technology. The new study will use DissolvIt® -ISAB's unique, highly sensitive dissolution testingtechnology that generates high-precision data in the preclinical phase that can accurately predict how inhaled substances will perform in the clinical phase, reducing attrition, risk and costs.

DissolvIt®is being evaluated in anFDA BAA (Broad Agency Announcement) contract research project and it was also presented by ISAB CSO Per Gerde at an FDA GDUFA (Generic Drug User Fee Amendments) webinar on May 20th 2024 to a large audience of specialist industry professionals.

ISAB CEO Manoush Masarrat: "we are very pleased that such an important customer is choosing DissolvIt® for the first time to carry out dissolution testing. Preclinical dissolution testing is gaining traction industry-wide and DissolvIt®is a leader in this field. This is an exciting step and has significant potential to lead to further DissolvIt®studies in the near future".

Discover DissolvIt®

Read ISAB's publications on DissolvIt®here.

Discover DissolvIt's in vitro capabilities here.

Explore Inhalation Research Services

here

.

For more information on Inhalation Sciences, please contact:

Manoush Masarrat, CEO

E-mail:Manoush.masarrat@inhalation.se

Mobile: +46 (0)73 628 9153