Komplettering till ISAB:s bokslutskommuniké 2023

Inhalation Sciences Sweden AB is a Sweden-based company, which develops and sells labtech equipment for inhalation research. The Company's primary product is PreciseInhale, which is a laboratory system that lets scientists measure how inhaled particles act in lungs and affect human health. PreciseInhale is a dry powder aerosol research and development system, which generate aerosols and data of a quality. The system helps to eliminate poor candidate drugs before clinical trials. The secondary product is LaminarPace, a tool for drying small amounts of drug substance. The Company's customers comprise Dow Chemical Group, Kings College London and Karolinska Institutet, among others. The Company's main shareholder is Nordnet Pensionsforsakring.