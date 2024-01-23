Ericsson Warns of Further Market Decline

Ericsson expects challenges in the mobile-network industry to continue this year as customers remain cautious about spending and as the investment pace normalizes in its key Indian market.

Sanofi to Buy Rare-Disease Assets From Inhibrx

Sanofi plans to buy assets from U.S. biopharmaceutical company Inhibrx in a deal valued at up to $2.2 billion.

Tencent's Riot Games to cut around 530 jobs, or 11% of its workforce

Videogame maker Riot Games will try to narrow its focus after making what executives said were several years of "big bets" and expansion.

Australia Sanctions Russian Individual for Medibank Cyberattack

Australia has sanctioned a Russian individual for his role in a cyberattack on health insurer Medibank, the first time that Australia's cyber sanctions framework has been used, officials said.

Iluka Extends Pause on Some Synthetic Rutile Output; Reports Annual Sales Drop

The miner said sales of its core mineral sands products-zircon, rutile and synthetic rutile-fell by 22% in 2023, and that total mineral sands revenue was 19% weaker year-on-year.

Lockheed Martin Earnings Are Coming as Global Conflict Rises

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Wall Street expects defense giant Lockheed to report earnings per share of about $7.29.

P&G Earnings Will Give a Peek at How Shoppers Are Doing

Analysts are expecting earnings to rise from the year-ago quarter. J.P Morgan is worried about China and the Mideast.

United sees bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss after 737 Max groundings. Here's why the stock is rallying anyway.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rallied after hours on Monday after the airline forecast full-year profit that was better than expected, following a jump in sales for both its premium-cabin offerings and its cheaper basic economy fares.

Billionaire Howard Lutnick Is Taking On Exchange Giant CME

Cantor Fitzgerald's CEO previously helped transform the bond market. Now he plans to introduce a new market for interest-rate futures.

Amazon Hopes to Dominate the World of Streaming Ads. It Faces Some Challenges Along the Way.

The e-commerce giant must provide more high-quality content and court advertisers that don't sell products on its platform, experts say.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-24 0515ET