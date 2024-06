Inin Group AS has successfully completed a NOK 60 million tap issue under the Company?s existing senior secured bonds with maturity date 5 January 2027 and ISIN NO0013105114. The tap issue was priced at 102.00% of par value and the total outstanding amount after the tap issue is NOK 260 million. The transaction was oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the tap issue will be applied towards payment of permitted acquisition costs in accordance with the bond terms.