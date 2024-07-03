Inin Group AS, formerly Elop AS, is a Norway-based investment company focused on infrastructure and industry services in the Nordics. The Company's aim is to create value through a combination of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activities and organic growth and development initiatives. It consists of four investment platforms: Rail infrastructure, which consists of rail-focused construction and maintenance competence and service supply; Power distribution, which is headed up by Hadeland Elektro, delivers electrotechnical services for construction and infrastructure projects, including the energy, rail and road sectors; Testing, inspection and certification has strategy to utilize M&A to build up a challenger within the rapidly growing Nordic market for testing inspection and certification (TIC) of infrastructure and industrial assets; and Mass handling & recycling is designed to take position within environmentally friendly mass handling, transport and recycling.