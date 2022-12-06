Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Inin Group AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ININ   NO0010864036

ININ GROUP AS

(ININ)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:38 2022-12-06 am EST
1.696 NOK   -4.72%
05:12aInin : ELOP AS – Appointed a contract in Sweden – SEK 6,9 million
PU
05:12aInin Group As : Subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS establishes JV with global leader within railroad infrastructure
PU
12/02Inin Group As (ticker Inin) : Elop Technology breakthrough in Italy, Scanned 11,000 square metres
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inin : ELOP AS – Appointed a contract in Sweden – SEK 6,9 million

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
6. December 2022
ELOP AS - Appointed a contract in Sweden - SEK 6,9 million

The Swedish Transport Administration has appointed Rail Supply Sweden AB, a Nordic Infrastructure Group company, wholly owned by ELOP AS, to a contract for the delivery of a contact rail system for a 1.1-kilometre-long tunnel on the track between Eriksberg and Pölsebo.

The Swedish Transport Administration is investing in a contact rail system from Furrer & Frey AG in the double-track tunnel. The system, which is proven in tunnels in Europe, does not require as much space as a conventional overhead contact line system, which reduces the amount of masses that need removal.

Rail Supply Sweden, which is the general agent for Furrer & Frey in Sweden, expects to deliver the system in Q2 2023, to the contractor: Infranord AB.

For further information, please contact: Gjermund Sogn, CEO of Nordic Infrastructure Group, +47 902 60 053

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inin Group AS published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ININ GROUP AS
05:12aInin : ELOP AS – Appointed a contract in Sweden – SEK 6,9 million
PU
05:12aInin Group As : Subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS establishes JV with global leade..
PU
12/02Inin Group As (ticker Inin) : Elop Technology breakthrough in Italy, Scanned 11,000 square..
AQ
11/17Inin : Company presentation November 2022 →
PU
11/14Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
11/14Elop Formally Changes Name To Inin Group
MT
11/14Elop AS renamed Inin Group AS
AQ
11/10Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
11/02Financial calendar
AQ
10/28Elop Unit Receives Order for Contact Rail System from Swedish Transport Administration
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,3 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net income 2022 -75,0 M -7,57 M -7,57 M
Net cash 2022 141 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 240 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart ININ GROUP AS
Duration : Period :
Inin Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ININ GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjersti Kanne Chief Executive Officer
Kim Boman Group Chief Financial Officer
Øivind Omar Horpestad Chairman
Imran Tamboli Chief Technology Officer
Bard Myrstad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ININ GROUP AS-45.15%24
ACCENTURE PLC-27.60%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.36%153 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.46%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.14%84 099