Inin : ELOP AS – Appointed a contract in Sweden – SEK 6,9 million

6. December 2022

ELOP AS - Appointed a contract in Sweden - SEK 6,9 million

The Swedish Transport Administration has appointed Rail Supply Sweden AB, a Nordic Infrastructure Group company, wholly owned by ELOP AS, to a contract for the delivery of a contact rail system for a 1.1-kilometre-long tunnel on the track between Eriksberg and Pölsebo.

The Swedish Transport Administration is investing in a contact rail system from Furrer & Frey AG in the double-track tunnel. The system, which is proven in tunnels in Europe, does not require as much space as a conventional overhead contact line system, which reduces the amount of masses that need removal.

Rail Supply Sweden, which is the general agent for Furrer & Frey in Sweden, expects to deliver the system in Q2 2023, to the contractor: Infranord AB.

For further information, please contact: Gjermund Sogn, CEO of Nordic Infrastructure Group, +47 902 60 053