Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Inin Group AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ININ   NO0010864036

ININ GROUP AS

(ININ)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:38 2022-12-06 am EST
1.696 NOK   -4.72%
05:12aInin : ELOP AS – Appointed a contract in Sweden – SEK 6,9 million
PU
05:12aInin Group As : Subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS establishes JV with global leader within railroad infrastructure
PU
12/02Inin Group As (ticker Inin) : Elop Technology breakthrough in Italy, Scanned 11,000 square metres
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inin Group AS: Subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS establishes JV with global leader within railroad infrastructure

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
6. December 2022
Inin Group AS: Subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS establishes JV with global leader within railroad infrastructure

21 November 2022 - Inin Group's wholly owned subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS has signed an agreement and agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) with Salcef Group, who is a global leader within construction and maintenance of railroad infrastructure to target projects in the Nordic region, the JV will be named "Salcef Nordic".

Salcef Nordic will supply and operate large specialist heavy machinery for maintenance of railways and tramways like tamping in the Nordic region, while Nordic Infrastructure Group will provide manpower and market presence.

Specially trained personnel have already been secured for the Nordic region. The personnel and equipment will be active on railway lines in the Nordic region from spring 2023.

The new JV company will be named Salcef Nordic AS. It will be jointly owned by Salcef Group (60%) and Nordic Infrastructure Group (40%).

"The Company will offer manned machines for track related work like ballast cleaning, tamping, stabilizing and profiling services to the railway industry in The Nordics meaning Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, utilizing the resources, capabilities and network relationship of the parties and participating in both public tender procedures and private projects.

Salcef Nordic will supply Nordic providers of railway infrastructure and services with specialist heavy machinery and personnel. Instead of making large capital investments in new machinery, which often remains idle between projects and during the winter season, Nordic railway entrepreneurs can hire what they need from Salcef Nordic. Such an approach is cost-efficient for our clients and good business for us too," says Gjermund Sogn, CEO of Nordic Infrastructure Group.

The Salcef group has a wide range of highly specialized machinery with high production efficiency for all types of track works and railway electrification. The group's total fleet has more than 600 railway vehicles, including track-laying trains, track renewal trains, ballast cleaners, tamping machines and profiling machines.

"These machines are fundamental to speeding up and simplifying site operations. They range from simple wagons for the transport of materials, to innovative high-tech vehicles such as laying trains and rail grinders. Salcef Group already has ongoing projects in Norway, but we believe teaming up with Nordic Infrastructure Group will allow us to expand our presence more rapidly across the Nordic region," says Stig Sørgård, head of Salcef's Norwegian operation.

The main season for construction and maintenance of railway infrastructure in the Nordic region normally runs from April to October. Outside this season, Salcef Nordic intents to employ the machines on projects further south in Europe. This secures higher utilization and better economy of scale for the machines, which in turn allows even more competitive pricing on projects.

"We see significant potential in this JV, and we target substantial revenue growth going forward. These machines often cost several hundred million kroner, so Salcef Nordic will be offering a capital-light and highly competitive solution to the Nordic railway infrastructure providers," adds Gjermund Sogn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inin Group AS published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ININ GROUP AS
05:12aInin : ELOP AS – Appointed a contract in Sweden – SEK 6,9 million
PU
05:12aInin Group As : Subsidiary Nordic Infrastructure Group AS establishes JV with global leade..
PU
12/02Inin Group As (ticker Inin) : Elop Technology breakthrough in Italy, Scanned 11,000 square..
AQ
11/17Inin : Company presentation November 2022 →
PU
11/14Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
11/14Elop Formally Changes Name To Inin Group
MT
11/14Elop AS renamed Inin Group AS
AQ
11/10Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
11/02Financial calendar
AQ
10/28Elop Unit Receives Order for Contact Rail System from Swedish Transport Administration
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,3 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net income 2022 -75,0 M -7,57 M -7,57 M
Net cash 2022 141 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 240 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart ININ GROUP AS
Duration : Period :
Inin Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ININ GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjersti Kanne Chief Executive Officer
Kim Boman Group Chief Financial Officer
Øivind Omar Horpestad Chairman
Imran Tamboli Chief Technology Officer
Bard Myrstad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ININ GROUP AS-45.15%24
ACCENTURE PLC-27.60%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.36%153 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.46%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.14%84 099