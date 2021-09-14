Log in
Inission : Björn Lifvergren leaves his role as Inission's CEO

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Björn Lifvergren leaves his role as Inission's CEO

The Board of Inission AB and Björn Lifvergren have jointly agreed that Björn will leave his role as Inission's CEO, a role he has deservedly held since April 2017. The Board has thus initiated a recruitment process to find a new CEO.

Fredrik Berghel, Chairman of the Board of Inission, says:
'I would like to warmly thank Björn for his efforts as he implemented major and important changes that positioned Inission very well for the future. The board, together with Björn, has made the assessment that now is the right time to find a new CEO who can continue to develop the company's strategy.'

Björn Lifvergren, says:
'I am proud of my employees' commitment and the development Inission has had during my four years as CEO, where sales for the company have doubled and profitability has increased.'

Björn Lifvergren will be available during a transition period for a smooth handover to a new CEO.
During the period until a new CEO can be presented, Inission's Chairman of the Board Fredrik Berghel will be Acting CEO of Inission. Deputy Chairman Olle Hulteberg has been appointed by the Board as Chairman of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting.

For more information:
Fredrik Berghel, Chairman of the Board Inission AB
+46 732 02 22 10
fredrik.berghel@inission.com

Björn Lifvergren, CEO Inission AB
+46 703 22 63 23
bjorn.lifvergren@inission.com

About Inission
Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of the highest quality. Our services cover the entire product life cycle, from development and design to industrialization, volume production and aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer becomes competitive. Inission has production units in Stockholm, Västerås, Borås, Munkfors, Malmö, Trondheim (Norway), Lohja (Finland), Lagedi and Tallinn (Estonia). Inission is listed on OMX Nasdaq First North.

Disclaimer

Inission AB published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
