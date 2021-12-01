Inission : Carl Lidén takes over as the new CEO of Inission Borås AB

In 2021, Inission Borås went through major changes in terms of the company's strategy and organization.A restructuring project is currently being conducted, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022, and thereafter the company will enter a new phase with ongoing business operations again.For this reason, it is appropriate for a new CEO to take over and in the long term improve the organisation based on the company's new strategy.Inissions board has elected Carl Lidén, current CEO of Inission Malmö, to be the new CEO of Inission Borås.

- We see great advantages in having the same CEO at our factories in Borås and Malmö.It will benefit continuous cooperation. It will also be easier, if necessary, to distribute work and create flexibility and redundancy.Together, Inission Borås and Inission Malmö will help our customers in southern Sweden in the best way, says Fredrik Berghel, CEO of Inission AB.

Carl Lidén will take over as CEO of Inission Borås on January 1, 2022. At the same time, Inission Borås' current CEO Håkan Rååd will return to central management working on strategic issues.

About Inission

Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of the highest quality. Our services cover the entire product life cycle, from development and design to industrialization, volume production and aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer becomes competitive. Inission has production units in Stockholm, Västerås, Borås, Munkfors, Malmö, Trondheim (Norway), Lohja (Finland), Lagedi and Tallinn (Estonia). Inission is listed on OMX Nasdaq First North.