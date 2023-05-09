Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Inission AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INISS B   SE0016275069

INISSION AB (PUBL)

(INISS B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:58:38 2023-05-09 am EDT
65.00 SEK    0.00%
Inission : Presentation of Q1 2023 and the full year 2022

05/09/2023 | 04:40am EDT
Presentation of Q1 2023 and the full year 2022

You can now watch the presentation of Inission's Q1 2023 and the full year 2022. The presenter is Inission's CEO Fredrik Berghel. The presentation is in English.

Follow the link: Presentation of Q1 2023 and 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inission AB published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 200 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2023 86,0 M 8,47 M 8,47 M
Net Debt 2023 384 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 1 317 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart INISSION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Inission AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 65,00 SEK
Average target price 65,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Fredrik Berghel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikael Flodell Chief Financial Officer
Benqt Olof Olle Hulteberg Chairman
Karin Skoglund Director
Hans Emanuel Linnarson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INISSION AB (PUBL)103.13%130
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.11%45 026
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.56%44 857
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.40%36 431
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.37%26 400
JABIL INC.13.30%10 400
