Inission : presents financial targets

Today, in connection with Inission's Capital Market's Day, the Board of Directors of the company presents financial targets for 2023 and mid-term consisting of:

Financial targets 2023:

Revenues: About SEK 2,000 million

Adjusted EBITA margin: >6%

Equity ratio: >30%

Dividends: up to 30% of EAT

Financial targets mid-term:

Revenue growth: >15% annual growth, of which 10% organic and 5% through acquisitions

EBITA margin: >9%

Equity ratio: >30%

Dividends: up to 30% of EAT

In addition to the above, financial net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA on a rolling 12-month basis should not exceed 2.5 over time.

Inission will further explain these financial targets during its digital Capital Market's Day on 19 January 2023 at 10.00-12.00 CET.

Register by email to Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission, at fredrik.berghel@inission.com. The link to the event and a detailed agenda will be shared after the registration is closed.

For more information:

Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission AB

+46 73 202 22 10

fredrik.berghel@inission.com

Olle Hulteberg, Marketing director Inission AB

+46 707 20 24 44

olle.hulteberg@inission.com

This information is information that Inission AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 19 January 2023.

About Inission

Inission is a total supplier of tailored manufacturing services and products in the field of advanced industrial electronics and mechanics. Our services cover the entire product lifecycle, from development and design to industrialization, volume production and aftermarket services.

Inission has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Italy, USA and Tunisia. The total turnover in the last 12 months amounts to SEK 1.7 billion with approximately 900 employees. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Nordic Certified Adviser AB as certified adviser. Reports are archived at www.inission.com/investor-relations.

Inission AB, Lantvärnsgatan 4, 652 21 Karlstad

org.no. 556747-1890