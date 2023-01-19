Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Inission AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INISS B   SE0016275069

INISSION AB (PUBL)

(INISS B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:21:25 2023-01-18 am EST
35.70 SEK   -1.38%
2022Inission AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Inission : Nadežda Dementjeva appointed as managing director at Inission Tallinn OÜ
PU
2022Inission : Løkken AS has signed a significant manufacturing agreement with NoFence AS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inission : presents financial targets

01/19/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Inission presents financial targets

Today, in connection with Inission's Capital Market's Day, the Board of Directors of the company presents financial targets for 2023 and mid-term consisting of:

Financial targets 2023:

  • Revenues: About SEK 2,000 million
  • Adjusted EBITA margin: >6%
  • Equity ratio: >30%
  • Dividends: up to 30% of EAT

Financial targets mid-term:

  • Revenue growth: >15% annual growth, of which 10% organic and 5% through acquisitions
  • EBITA margin: >9%
  • Equity ratio: >30%
  • Dividends: up to 30% of EAT

In addition to the above, financial net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA on a rolling 12-month basis should not exceed 2.5 over time.

Inission will further explain these financial targets during its digital Capital Market's Day on 19 January 2023 at 10.00-12.00 CET.

Register by email to Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission, at fredrik.berghel@inission.com. The link to the event and a detailed agenda will be shared after the registration is closed.

For more information:
Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission AB
+46 73 202 22 10
fredrik.berghel@inission.com

Olle Hulteberg, Marketing director Inission AB
+46 707 20 24 44
olle.hulteberg@inission.com

This information is information that Inission AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 19 January 2023.

About Inission
Inission is a total supplier of tailored manufacturing services and products in the field of advanced industrial electronics and mechanics. Our services cover the entire product lifecycle, from development and design to industrialization, volume production and aftermarket services.
Inission has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Italy, USA and Tunisia. The total turnover in the last 12 months amounts to SEK 1.7 billion with approximately 900 employees. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Nordic Certified Adviser AB as certified adviser. Reports are archived at www.inission.com/investor-relations.

Inission AB, Lantvärnsgatan 4, 652 21 Karlstad
org.no. 556747-1890

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inission AB published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 07:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INISSION AB (PUBL)
2022Inission AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2022Inission : Nadežda Dementjeva appointed as managing director at Inission Tallinn OÜ
PU
2022Inission : Løkken AS has signed a significant manufacturing agreement with NoFence AS
PU
2022Inission : Preliminary results of Inission AB's mandatory public tender offer for all shar..
PU
2022Inission AB (OM:INISS B) agreed to acquire a 19.57% stake in Enedo Oyj f..
CI
2022Inission : Commences its mandatory public tender offer for all shares in enedo plc
PU
2022Inission AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
2022Inission : publishes mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Enedo Plc
PU
2022Inission AB (OM:INISS B) agreed to acquire a 19.57% stake in Enedo Oyj f..
CI
2022Inission AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 589 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2022 91,0 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net Debt 2022 292 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,83x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 711 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 909
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart INISSION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Inission AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 35,70 SEK
Average target price 45,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Fredrik Berghel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikael Flodell Chief Financial Officer
Benqt Olof Olle Hulteberg Chairman
Karin Skoglund Director
Hans Emanuel Linnarson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INISSION AB (PUBL)11.56%69
AMPHENOL CORPORATION5.98%46 959
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%42 610
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.99%32 492
JABIL INC.14.85%10 447
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.79%8 144