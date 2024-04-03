Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2024 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.3000 EUR 20691.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.3000 EUR 20691.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
