  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Init innovation in traffic systems SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:51:09 2023-01-20 am EST
28.75 EUR   +0.70%
03:52aDd : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG, buy
EQ
01/18Init Innovation In Traffic Systems Se : The Deutschlandticket is coming and the app is already available
EQ
01/16Init innovation in traffic systems SE decides share buyback
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG, buy

01/20/2023 | 03:52am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.4541 EUR 128043.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.4541 EUR 128043.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80545  20.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 193 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 3,80 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 283 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
init innovation in traffic systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,55 €
Average target price 47,00 €
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Urlich Sieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Greschner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE12.18%306
ORACLE CORPORATION6.08%233 792
SAP SE10.49%137 348
SERVICENOW INC.7.19%83 912
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.55%36 205
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-1.78%18 041