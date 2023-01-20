DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.01.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Greschner Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.4541 EUR 128043.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.4541 EUR 128043.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

