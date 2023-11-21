Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.11.2023 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.88 EUR 26894.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.88 EUR 26894.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

87419  21.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778343&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp